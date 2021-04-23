Gary Adkisson: Moon once seemed impossible too

Is it just me, or are you also tired of the naysayers and defeatists who are quick to say, “It can’t be done.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., tweeted that the Green New Deal “is a pipe dream.” I was reminded of the opposition President John Kennedy received when he announced the grand ambition of putting a man on the moon.
While former President Dwight Eisenhower favored the creation of NASA, he said “to spend $40 billion to reach the moon is just nuts.”
We did reach the moon, and the economic impact of NASA on the U.S. economy was estimated at $64 billion in 2020 alone. The discoveries and advancements in science, technology, medicine and a host of additional sectors has been incalculable since the U.S. entered the space race, but we can safely estimate it is well into the trillions.
Do not read this column and conclude that I think the entirety of the Green New Deal is either feasible or in our best interest. It isn’t. Some pieces of it simply have not been fully vetted so we don’t really know what the impact may be, positive or negative.
But suffice to say that to simply call the Green New Deal “a pipe dream” is as about as insightful as Eisenhower's comment about reaching the moon.
There are elements of the Green New Deal in which the U.S. could lead the world with technological and manufacturing advances that would generate perhaps hundreds of thousands of new jobs and billions in annual economic impact.
Fortunately, Cramer’s myopia is not shared by our scientists, researchers, engineers, and the U.S. corporations that drive advancement in our nation and around the world.
Reading Cramer’s ill-considered tweet, I was reminded of a poem I heard recited by William Henry Oliver, my freshman English professor at Free Will Baptist College in Nashville.
Mr. Oliver had the ability to answer just about any question or dispense advice by reciting a poem that went straight to the point. They were typically so on point and too eloquent to imagine a rebuttal.
I made the mistake one day of telling Mr. Oliver that I couldn’t do something that he expected to be done, and without hesitation he lowered his head, closed his eyes and recited this poem with the most beautiful execution.
He said, “It Couldn’t Be Done," by Edgar Albert Guest.
Somebody said that it couldn’t be done
But he with a chuckle replied
That “maybe it couldn’t,” but he would be one
Who wouldn’t say so till he’d tried.
So he buckled right in with the trace of a grin
On his face. If he worried he hid it.
He started to sing as he tackled the thing
That couldn’t be done, and he did it!
Somebody scoffed: “Oh, you’ll never do that;
At least no one ever has done it;”
But he took off his coat and he took off his hat
And the first thing we knew he’d begun it.
With a lift of his chin and a bit of a grin,
Without any doubting or quiddit,
He started to sing as he tackled the thing
That couldn’t be done, and he did it.
There are thousands to tell you it cannot be done,
There are thousands to prophesy failure,
There are thousands to point out to you one by one,
The dangers that wait to assail you.
But just buckle in with a bit of a grin,
Just take off your coat and go to it;
Just start in to sing as you tackle the thing
That “cannot be done,” and you’ll do it.”
Two things changed that day; my mindset about what is possible, and my appreciation for people who don’t accept such lame thinking.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.