Gary Adkisson: Moon once seemed impossible too

Is it just me, or are you also tired of the naysayers and defeatists who are quick to say, “It can’t be done.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., tweeted that the Green New Deal “is a pipe dream.” I was reminded of the opposition President John Kennedy received when he announced the grand ambition of putting a man on the moon.

While former President Dwight Eisenhower favored the creation of NASA, he said “to spend $40 billion to reach the moon is just nuts.”

We did reach the moon, and the economic impact of NASA on the U.S. economy was estimated at $64 billion in 2020 alone. The discoveries and advancements in science, technology, medicine and a host of additional sectors has been incalculable since the U.S. entered the space race, but we can safely estimate it is well into the trillions.

Do not read this column and conclude that I think the entirety of the Green New Deal is either feasible or in our best interest. It isn’t. Some pieces of it simply have not been fully vetted so we don’t really know what the impact may be, positive or negative.

But suffice to say that to simply call the Green New Deal “a pipe dream” is as about as insightful as Eisenhower's comment about reaching the moon.