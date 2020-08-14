Gary Adkisson: Meateaters and maskwearers

Instead, he gives a very thoughtful and gentle response which really should be our guide for a lot of things, including mask wearing.

He told them that relative to their faith it was a nonissue. Eat it or don’t. It doesn’t matter. But he added that what really mattered was their concern, respect and regard for others.

In First Corinthians chapter 8, verses 9-13, he really hands out some great advice on how they should live, and how we should live today. And yes, it is relevant to the mask discussion.

He told the people of Corinth that while it is a nonissue with regard to the rules and practices of their faith and civil society, they should be thoughtful of their friends, relatives and neighbors who may see the issue differently, and so as not to offend them they should abstain.

In fact, he goes on to say that if your beliefs on this issue cause someone to “stumble,” or to override their conscience in the practice, then the exercise of that liberty is wrong.

It seems the mask/no mask debate is similar. While it may make no difference to some, if it makes a real difference to others, then why not, out of concern, respect and regard for the health and welfare of others, would we not wear them?