Gary Adkisson: Meateaters and maskwearers

With coronavirus numbers exploding in Burleigh and Morton counties, I appreciate the effort of Gov. Doug Burgum and Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken to promote mask wearing.
Masks are proven to help limit the spread of the virus. Period. Paragraph.
We can have a legitimate debate about the requirements, whether they should be required in all indoor spaces or only when distancing cannot be achieved, but as to the effectiveness, there simply is no debate.
It would be fine with me if the governor issued a mask order, but that appears unlikely as the governor seeks reelection in a state where some folks believe anti-masking is biblical; you know, like the verse “cleanliness is next to godliness." I’m joking of course. There is no such verse, although I did see a survey where upwards of 20% of Americans said they believe there is a verse stating such.
But a case may be made that mask wearing, while not a law or an order, is the right thing to do.
Readers may recall the book of First Corinthians has a rather lengthy discussion about rules and customs that were causing a rift in the church and in the community at large. The question of the day was whether it was OK to eat meat that had been offered to idols.
The Apostle Paul could have rightfully responded, “Look, people are talking about killing us for openly expressing our faith; do we really need to be talking about eating meat offered to idols?”
Instead, he gives a very thoughtful and gentle response which really should be our guide for a lot of things, including mask wearing.
He told them that relative to their faith it was a nonissue. Eat it or don’t. It doesn’t matter. But he added that what really mattered was their concern, respect and regard for others.
In First Corinthians chapter 8, verses 9-13, he really hands out some great advice on how they should live, and how we should live today. And yes, it is relevant to the mask discussion.
He told the people of Corinth that while it is a nonissue with regard to the rules and practices of their faith and civil society, they should be thoughtful of their friends, relatives and neighbors who may see the issue differently, and so as not to offend them they should abstain.
In fact, he goes on to say that if your beliefs on this issue cause someone to “stumble,” or to override their conscience in the practice, then the exercise of that liberty is wrong.
It seems the mask/no mask debate is similar. While it may make no difference to some, if it makes a real difference to others, then why not, out of concern, respect and regard for the health and welfare of others, would we not wear them?
Far too many among us simply place our own desires and beliefs over what is best for everyone. Had Paul lived in 2020, he may have said it this way: “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”
Be kind. Be respectful. Prefer others over yourself. It’s biblical.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
