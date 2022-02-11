Gary Adkisson: Mastering sleep

My wife and I were the recipients of an unlimited MasterClass membership for Christmas, courtesy of our children.

Perhaps you have seen them advertised on television or online. I didn’t realize the scope of classes was so expansive. I knew there were classes on writing, film directing and even skateboarding, but who knew there were “classes” on sleep.

Sleep is a $95 billion industry; think white noise machines, weighted blankets, sleep coaches, mattresses, drugs and sleep studies.

Anyone who has seen commercials for mattresses, melatonin or masks understands that sleep is important, and for many, difficult to accomplish.

But after listening to Matthew Walker, author of "Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams," describe the results of lack of sleep, I was a motivated student.

In the MasterClass he gives 11 tips to improve sleep. I’ll not steal his thunder but a Google search offers numerous podcasts, YouTube videos, and TED Talks that you can listen to free of charge.

But in case you are not sold on sleep, Walker’s citation of these statistics convinced me that his assertion -- that sleep is essential -- is undeniable.

Walker says there are two days each year that absolutely prove the essential value of adequate sleep: the day after “springing forward,” and the day after “falling back,” thanks to daylight saving time.

Walker says, and numerous studies concur, that annually on Monday, the day after we “spring forward” and lose one hour of sleep, heart attacks in the U.S. increase by 26% as compared to an average day. And on the day after we “fall back,” or gain an extra hour of sleep, heart attacks decline by 21% as compared to an average day.

Additionally, there is an increase of 5.7% in workplace injuries on the day following the beginning of daylight saving time.

There is a 6% increase in traffic accidents and 28 additional traffic deaths on the day of the spring time change. Suicides increase by 2% and strokes by 8%.

To be fair, there is also a positive impact of daylight saving time as well. Violent crime declines when we flip to daylight saving time. Serious crimes including rape, murder and armed robbery, decline between 7% and 27%.

But if you do commit a crime, you need to be sure that you don’t have to go before a judge on the day following the spring forward. Sentences handed down on the day after we spring forward are on average 5% longer than sentences on any other day. Walker chalks it up to cranky judges who didn’t get enough sleep.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

