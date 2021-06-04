Gary Adkisson: Mask inconsistencies in air travel

Having traveled via airlines the past couple of weekends to catch up on visits to see children and grandchildren, we have observed a few things about mask wearing.

On our preferred carrier, Delta, the flight crew politely reminded passengers several times that masks were required, and the crew went into detail about how passengers must wear a mask or risk removal from the flight.

But airports are a different story. There appears to be fairly wide acceptance for wearing masks in most airports. In one airport we saw police and/or security staff reminding people to wear their masks, and to wear them properly.

But in one airport in particular, Nashville International, many passengers, perhaps 25-30%, were maskless.

In spite of recorded announcements warning travelers that masks are still required in the terminal, no one seemed to take the announcements seriously. Police, security officers and airline employees made no attempts to correct the mask protesters.

Being among the travelers who are fully vaccinated, I wasn’t concerned for my own health. But I found it interesting that in spite of the “requirement,” fellow travelers and airport employees were not concerned with the health of those who may not be vaccinated.