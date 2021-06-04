Gary Adkisson: Mask inconsistencies in air travel

Having traveled via airlines the past couple of weekends to catch up on visits to see children and grandchildren, we have observed a few things about mask wearing.
On our preferred carrier, Delta, the flight crew politely reminded passengers several times that masks were required, and the crew went into detail about how passengers must wear a mask or risk removal from the flight.
But airports are a different story. There appears to be fairly wide acceptance for wearing masks in most airports. In one airport we saw police and/or security staff reminding people to wear their masks, and to wear them properly.
But in one airport in particular, Nashville International, many passengers, perhaps 25-30%, were maskless.
In spite of recorded announcements warning travelers that masks are still required in the terminal, no one seemed to take the announcements seriously. Police, security officers and airline employees made no attempts to correct the mask protesters.
Being among the travelers who are fully vaccinated, I wasn’t concerned for my own health. But I found it interesting that in spite of the “requirement,” fellow travelers and airport employees were not concerned with the health of those who may not be vaccinated.
Perhaps it’s time to drop the mask mandate in the terminals. I'm not sure it makes a lot of sense to have repeated announcements telling people to wear their masks while walking or seated in the terminal, yet in the airport bars and restaurants no one is required to mask up and those areas are much more crowded than the gate areas.
Best of the Best nominees sought
We are excited to begin the nomination phase of our annual Bismarck Tribune Best of the Best contest.
The 2021 version of the program introduces a couple of new elements. We kick off the nomination phase on Monday. Only businesses that are nominated may move on to the voting stage. All nominations must be made online at go.bismarcktribune.com/bestof2021.
The nomination phase will end June 27, and the five most-nominated businesses/people will proceed to the voting stage.
We will have more details on the voting stage as it approaches in July. The annual Best of the Best section will be published in September.
Businesses may download a free promotion package for use on social media sites at go.bismarcktribune.com/promokit.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.