Gary Adkisson: Make policies that make lives better

I read this week that Kylie Oversen will not seek reelection as chair of the North Dakota Democratic–NPL Party.

If one measures success strictly on the basis of seats held in the state House and Senate, then one might conclude it’s time for a change.

But it is not the point of this column to evaluate Oversen’s success or failure, or that of the Dem-NPL, but to illustrate that: Change is inevitable. Change never sneaks up on you -- you just weren’t listening. And change can force its will upon you.

Early in my career I published newspapers in Texas, and in that nearly 20-year span I witnessed the blue state flip to red.

Change did not sneak up on Texas Democrats -- they just weren’t listening.

Many folks may not be aware that until the 1980s Texas was a solid blue Democrat state and had been since the Civil War. Every statewide elected office was held by a Democrat in 1990, just 30 years ago.

Texans flirted with Republicans, electing a GOP governor twice before electing two more Democrats, then making the big flip in 1996 with George W. Bush. The GOP has retained the governorship since.