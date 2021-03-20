Gary Adkisson: Make policies that make lives better

I read this week that Kylie Oversen will not seek reelection as chair of the North Dakota Democratic–NPL Party.
If one measures success strictly on the basis of seats held in the state House and Senate, then one might conclude it’s time for a change.
But it is not the point of this column to evaluate Oversen’s success or failure, or that of the Dem-NPL, but to illustrate that: Change is inevitable. Change never sneaks up on you -- you just weren’t listening. And change can force its will upon you.
Early in my career I published newspapers in Texas, and in that nearly 20-year span I witnessed the blue state flip to red.
Change did not sneak up on Texas Democrats -- they just weren’t listening.
Many folks may not be aware that until the 1980s Texas was a solid blue Democrat state and had been since the Civil War. Every statewide elected office was held by a Democrat in 1990, just 30 years ago.
Texans flirted with Republicans, electing a GOP governor twice before electing two more Democrats, then making the big flip in 1996 with George W. Bush. The GOP has retained the governorship since.
The Texas Legislature was as blue as blue could be from the Civil War until the 1960s, with Democrats holding every Senate and House seat most of that time. The pace of change picked up in the following decades, and 10 years ago Republicans held better than two-thirds majorities in both houses. But the numbers have been slipping since.
In the most recent election, President Donald Trump carried Texas by the smallest margin in a two-way race since Herbert Hoover carried 51.77% of the vote in 1928.
I am not predicting that what we see happening in Texas is about to happen in North Dakota, because the two states are very different.
Texas has experienced explosive population growth for decades, moving from 20 million to 30 million residents in just the past 30 years and seeing more than 500% growth in the past 100 years.
North Dakota’s population peaked at 680,000 in 1984 and declined until the early 2000s, and only in 2011 did it surpass the 1984 number. In 100 years the state’s population has grown by only 18%.
Perhaps more importantly than growth is where that grow has come from.
Texas growth has come from migration to be sure, but while many assume the bulk of that migration has been from Mexico, migration from other U.S. states has outpaced migration from all foreign countries combined.
Texas is drawing a younger, more educated, more diverse population because of the explosive job growth that has been concentrated in tech and medical.
It is this influx of younger, highly educated workers that is driving Texas' newest political revolution, and in my opinion, will be the reason Texas moves back into the blue column perhaps as soon as 2024. And when you lose your entire power grid, that doesn’t help the incumbent party either.
North Dakota Republicans, like Texas Republicans, don’t believe change is inevitable and won’t prepare for it, much less embrace it.
Political parties tend to pursue an agenda that suits party leadership for the sake of the party, and not because it is what is best for the people of the state.
Political parties tend to push their agenda so far that it begins to repel more than it attracts. And that is exactly what we have seen in this year’s North Dakota legislative session.
If we want to have a vibrant state that not only attracts investment and human capital, but that retains our own best and brightest, the dominant party must enact laws that benefit those they seek to recruit or retain rather than push wedge issues and waste time on frivolous matters.
Just one example: Republican Secretary of State Al Jaeger said we had not one case of voter fraud in our recent election, but that hasn’t stopped several Republican-led election reform bills.
It’s about party, not people.
Just this week, WalletHub released a study that found North Dakota ranks 49th in innovation. Here is a link to that study: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-innovative-states/31890
The study considered things like: share of STEM professionals, projected STEM job demand, eighth grade math and science performance, share of engineering grads, research and development spending, and share of tech companies, where North Dakota ranked 51st.
How about addressing that instead of daylight saving time, an issue that hasn’t made a whit’s difference in how we live our lives for more than 50 years.
Companies won’t decide to locate in North Dakota because we have year-round daylight saving time, but they might come here if we have a favorable family leave policy and offer quality education for their children.
The Republican Party will not maintain its dominance by refusing to even commission a study on family leave but instead vote overwhelmingly in favor of underwriting a bad investment for a U.S. senator's family owned bank.
Change is inevitable. While it may be unimaginable today, North Dakota will someday be blue again. And what matters is not that it is red or blue, but that we have policies that make our lives better.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.