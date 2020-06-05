Gary Adkisson: Local news has most impact on daily life

While most news operations distribute some content at no charge, a subscription fee is required to receive all of the content and at rates that vary based on the method of delivery. The most expensive delivery method -- a printed copy of the newspaper delivered to your mailbox, porch or driveway -- averages only about $1.50 a day.

Delivery by electronic means averages about half that. I’m not aware of any product you may have delivered daily to your home at such little cost.

I am proud of our company, Lee Enterprises, who many years ago began making the digital transformation. While the company has invested in the technology, our staff has become adept at selling digital solutions that, when combined with our print audience, makes The Bismarck Tribune the No. 1 source of local news in central and western North Dakota.

Thanks to our website, app, Facebook page and print subscribers, there are more readers of our content today than at any point in our 147-year history.