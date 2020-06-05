Gary Adkisson: Local news has most impact on daily life

I was disappointed to see that the small Texas daily where I first served as publisher 38 years ago has closed. The newspaper served the community for 120 years, two weeks and four days.
Around the same time, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and other Forum Communications publications announced a reduction of print days but with daily content delivery via their website and other digital delivery means.
I am saddened for communities such as Mineral Wells, Texas, who lose their local newspaper. Studies have shown that taxes increase at a faster rate in communities that lack a newspaper versus communities with a newspaper, due to the lack of public scrutiny and accountability of local officials.
News outlets may cite the coronavirus as the cause of death, but like a human who succumbs to the virus, there are generally underlying conditions. The underlying conditions vary from one newspaper to the other. Some companies either failed to make the digital transition or failed to make it soon enough.
All news outlets, regardless of platform, be it print, radio, television, or even web-based, have suffered as the retail sector suffers. When retailers like Sears, Kmart and Herberger's cease to operate, a significant piece of the advertising base is lost.
Another factor has been readers’ expectation of “free” news content delivered online. Don’t get me wrong, I like free as much as the next person; but the fact is, producing local content takes money. We employ about 18 people in our newsroom including content producers, editors and photographers.
While most news operations distribute some content at no charge, a subscription fee is required to receive all of the content and at rates that vary based on the method of delivery. The most expensive delivery method -- a printed copy of the newspaper delivered to your mailbox, porch or driveway -- averages only about $1.50 a day.
Delivery by electronic means averages about half that. I’m not aware of any product you may have delivered daily to your home at such little cost.
I am proud of our company, Lee Enterprises, who many years ago began making the digital transformation. While the company has invested in the technology, our staff has become adept at selling digital solutions that, when combined with our print audience, makes The Bismarck Tribune the No. 1 source of local news in central and western North Dakota.
Thanks to our website, app, Facebook page and print subscribers, there are more readers of our content today than at any point in our 147-year history.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, our website totaled about 6 million page views per month. In both April and May, that rose to over 7 million. People want our content now more than ever, and we are committed to deliver it every day of the week. To do that we need advertisers who want to hit the maximum number of shoppers, but also advertisers who want to target a very specific audience, which can only be done using digital products.
Just yesterday I was on a call with an organization seeking digital solutions. At the end of the call we were told that a couple of the solutions we offered they “had never seen or heard of before.” I love it when that happens. We are not your parents' Bismarck Tribune.
We also need readers who are willing to pay for locally generated content. While I understand the allure of free, the old axiom of “you get what you pay for” is also true of news.
While national and international news tend to dominate most conversations these days, it remains true that what happens in your state, city and county has far more impact on your life day in and day out.
What goes on at the state Capitol, city hall, county courthouse, school district office, parks department and so on will have more bearing on the cost of living, opportunities for employment, and the community’s livability than anything that happens in Washington; less entertaining, perhaps, but far more important.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
