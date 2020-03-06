Gary Adkisson: Life is better with friends and mentors

I had the occasion to see a number of old friends and acquaintances last week when I attended an event at our corporate office.
I was excited a month ago to hear that our company, Lee Enterprises, had entered into an agreement to buy all of the newspapers owned by Warren Buffett (BH Media).
Having successfully managed BH for about 18 months, our company’s leadership team knew what they were buying, how the two companies would fit nicely together and that many of the initiatives important to Lee had already been launched at BH. It was a marriage made in heaven, so to speak.
But it also was personally exciting to me because I knew that at the meeting I would see many old friends I had worked with, worked for, supervised, collaborated with, and had either followed or preceded at various newspapers as publisher. Many of those people in Texas, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Alabama I hadn't seen for as many as 20 years.
The publishers at Bristol, Va./Tenn., and Winston Salem, N.C., I had not seen in 10 and 13 years, respectively, when we published papers in nearby towns, owned by different companies, but we found ways to collaborate in sales, news coverage, and even with backup or emergency printing agreements.
You have free articles remaining.
When I joined Lee Enterprises just over five years ago, it was another Lee publisher who encouraged me to join the company and who referred me to the right folks. Some 15 years prior to that, I had the opportunity to promote him and place him in his first publisher’s role in Oklahoma.
Early in my career, I read a Harvard Business Review story titled "Everyone who makes it has a mentor." The article not only focused on the value of having a mentor or adviser, but on the importance of being a willing learner, being open to new ideas and approaches.
Just this week we took on the printing and production of The Dickinson Press. We appreciate this opportunity to partner with our friends at Forum Communications.
The fact that we are not part of the same company makes this partnership even more exciting. It is a win-win, a way to make both of our companies stronger and better able to serve our respective communities.
The older I get, the more I value friends and friendships and the more I realize that most successes I’ve had in life were not of my own doing but the result of mentors and colleagues who were willing to let me take or share the credit.
Having friends and mentors who guide us in life also is critical, perhaps even more so than in business, and I appreciate the many men and women who encourage, advise and assist me every day.
Life is easier and better when we realize the value of friends and mentors.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.