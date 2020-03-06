Gary Adkisson: Life is better with friends and mentors

I had the occasion to see a number of old friends and acquaintances last week when I attended an event at our corporate office.

I was excited a month ago to hear that our company, Lee Enterprises, had entered into an agreement to buy all of the newspapers owned by Warren Buffett (BH Media).

Having successfully managed BH for about 18 months, our company’s leadership team knew what they were buying, how the two companies would fit nicely together and that many of the initiatives important to Lee had already been launched at BH. It was a marriage made in heaven, so to speak.

But it also was personally exciting to me because I knew that at the meeting I would see many old friends I had worked with, worked for, supervised, collaborated with, and had either followed or preceded at various newspapers as publisher. Many of those people in Texas, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Alabama I hadn't seen for as many as 20 years.

The publishers at Bristol, Va./Tenn., and Winston Salem, N.C., I had not seen in 10 and 13 years, respectively, when we published papers in nearby towns, owned by different companies, but we found ways to collaborate in sales, news coverage, and even with backup or emergency printing agreements.

