Gary Adkisson: Leave it better than you found it

Robert Baden-Powell, father of the scouting movement, is credited with the quote, “Leave this world a little better than you found it.”
A friend of mine writes a column for a newspaper where I previously worked and recently used his scouting experience, and this idea, in a column that made me think more deeply about the concept.
Noting that his city government has a list of capital projects totaling some $60 million, he suggested that before looking to build new things, they should first demonstrate that they can take care of what they have, and he used the scouting campsite analogy to make his point.
He wrote that when scouts utilize a campsite, they take great care to leave it “better than they found it.” They not only clean it up but try to improve it in some way, whether that is clearing a fallen tree limb, adding stones to the fire pit, or finding and stacking additional firewood for the next campsite users.
He wrote that it is a simple matter of respect. Respect for those who came before you and prepared the place for you to enjoy, and respect for those who will come after so that they may enjoy it also.
It is a great point and has application in all areas of our lives.
It caused me, and I hope it causes you, to do a quick assessment.
It‘s easy to look at our various governmental units and be critical. You know that if you drive, or better yet cycle, on River Road.
It’s much tougher to look at ourselves and ask what we are doing to make our church, our workplace, our schools, our service club or our neighborhood a better place.
What are you doing to leave them better than you found them?
The problem is, most people feel no obligation, or worse yet, buy into the idea that if you are simply doing it out of obligation, you should not do it all.
But as I pondered the idea I realized that obligation is undervalued. Obligation means “bound or obliged to do certain things, and which arises out of a sense of duty or results from custom, law, etc.”
I voted by mail-in ballot this week out of a sense of duty, not because any candidate inspired me. On the contrary, I found some of the candidates quite objectionable. The fact is, choosing to not vote is a vote for the status quo.
Not voting is no protest at all. It is acquiescence. Protest is showing up and voting.
Voting is a pretty easy one as it occurs once every two or four years, depending on the office.
I encourage you to look around your “campsite” and see how you can improve it, how you can leave it better than you found it. We owe it to those who have come before and those who will come after.
Here are some simple suggestions on how/where to start.
Find an organization whose mission you believe in, whether it is picking up trash along a highway, or reading/mentoring a child. Give it all you’ve got.
Promote the cause. Share your experience with others. If you are encouraged and excited about something, your enthusiasm will tell the story for you.
Build a relationship. It is proven that when we build relationships within organizations, we will stay with it -- even if only out of obligation.
Better yet, build a team. People support what they help create. Building a team for a cause expands your effectiveness exponentially.
Finally, document your experience. There is nothing wrong with sharing your experience on social media; just be sure it is about the experience, the team and the organization, and not about yourself.
With the holidays approaching, there is no better time to find a place to plug in and make a difference.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!