Gary Adkisson: Leave it better than you found it

It‘s easy to look at our various governmental units and be critical. You know that if you drive, or better yet cycle, on River Road.

It’s much tougher to look at ourselves and ask what we are doing to make our church, our workplace, our schools, our service club or our neighborhood a better place.

What are you doing to leave them better than you found them?

The problem is, most people feel no obligation, or worse yet, buy into the idea that if you are simply doing it out of obligation, you should not do it all.

But as I pondered the idea I realized that obligation is undervalued. Obligation means “bound or obliged to do certain things, and which arises out of a sense of duty or results from custom, law, etc.”

I voted by mail-in ballot this week out of a sense of duty, not because any candidate inspired me. On the contrary, I found some of the candidates quite objectionable. The fact is, choosing to not vote is a vote for the status quo.

Not voting is no protest at all. It is acquiescence. Protest is showing up and voting.

Voting is a pretty easy one as it occurs once every two or four years, depending on the office.