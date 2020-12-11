Gary Adkisson: It’s no time to lose heart

We are not about to declare that we have won, or that we have even gained the upper hand on the COVID pandemic, but there is no doubt we are on the right path.
Since Gov. Doug Burgum issued a mask mandate, ordered earlier closing for some establishments and limited attendance at events, we have seen the 14-day rolling average positivity rate as reported by the state fall from a high of 15.73% on Nov. 15 to 9.37% Thursday.
And while the daily positivity rate bounces around a bit, we have seen recent days in the 6% and 7% range.
Active cases have declined by more than half in the past month. After topping 10,000 in mid-November, that number has now declined to under 5,000.
The number of hospitalizations changes dramatically from day to day but has generally stayed in the 300 range for the past month. If the number of active cases continues to decline, hospitalizations should follow.
What has not improved is the number of deaths. Deaths in December have, in fact, increased. We realize there is a lag between exposure and diagnosis and a lag between diagnosis and exhibiting symptoms. There is an additional lag between exhibiting symptoms and hospitalization, and still more lag time between hospitalization and death.
It is sad to see so many of our friends and neighbors succumbing to this disease. But the deaths we see this week in many cases are due to an exposure perhaps a month or two ago.
We must not let the number of deaths we see each day allow us to think our mitigation efforts are not working. They are. But the reality is that we are still paying the price of forgoing those efforts for so many months.
And now, millions of doses of vaccine are being shipped across the country. Vaccinations will begin soon.
You can bet that as soon as I am allowed to receive it, I will. But in the meantime, we must not let down our guard.
Perhaps the apostle Paul said it best in Galatians 6:9 when he said, “And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.”
So wear your mask, maintain distance when possible, wash your hands, clean common surfaces and areas. In other words, be smart, remain vigilant, protect your friends and loved ones, and this disease will run its course. We will get back to some sense of normality, and we want all of you to be here to enjoy it with us.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
