Gary Adkisson: It’s no time to lose heart

We are not about to declare that we have won, or that we have even gained the upper hand on the COVID pandemic, but there is no doubt we are on the right path.

Since Gov. Doug Burgum issued a mask mandate, ordered earlier closing for some establishments and limited attendance at events, we have seen the 14-day rolling average positivity rate as reported by the state fall from a high of 15.73% on Nov. 15 to 9.37% Thursday.

And while the daily positivity rate bounces around a bit, we have seen recent days in the 6% and 7% range.

Active cases have declined by more than half in the past month. After topping 10,000 in mid-November, that number has now declined to under 5,000.

The number of hospitalizations changes dramatically from day to day but has generally stayed in the 300 range for the past month. If the number of active cases continues to decline, hospitalizations should follow.

What has not improved is the number of deaths. Deaths in December have, in fact, increased. We realize there is a lag between exposure and diagnosis and a lag between diagnosis and exhibiting symptoms. There is an additional lag between exhibiting symptoms and hospitalization, and still more lag time between hospitalization and death.