Gary Adkisson: Introvert or extrovert -- be happier

I discovered this past weekend that Anderson Cooper has a Monday-Wednesday-Friday show on CNN called "Full Circle." It airs at 6 p.m.
Scrolling through the show's Facebook page I saw that he has recently interviewed the widow of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide in 2017. Having read Cooper's book "Dispatches from the Edge," I knew that he had witnessed his own brother's suicide.
In another episode he spoke to Arthur C. Brooks, noted Harvard social scientist, musician and former head of the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute. Brooks’ topic was how introverts and extroverts have handled the relative isolation of 2020 and how each may learn from the other.
If it sounds like this show may be a bit depressing, it isn’t. In fact, the Brooks episode was very uplifting and inspiring. Each episode is between 10 and 25 minutes.
The show seems to focus on helping us all dig deep and figure out how to understand ourselves better and how to be better people through self-care.
Introspection is hard, at least it was for me until my dad told a story around the dining room table one evening and helped me better understand that there are reasons why I am who I am.
It may seem silly, but I have always loved bread. I’ll take a good piece of ciabatta bread over ice cream any day, sourdough over cake or cookies any time.
So one evening while we were playing some card game or dominoes, Dad said that when he was a kid, his mom always packed two biscuits in his lunch sack because she knew how much he loved bread.
It was a wait/what moment for me. I never knew, and all of a sudden I felt like I understood myself better.
Similarly, when Brooks and Cooper discussed ways introverts can be better at handling uncomfortable settings, large crowds, hosting and speaking in front of groups, I had another of those wait/what moments.
I’d guess that those of you who know me would say I am an extrovert. But the truth is I am either an introvert who has become comfortable in situations where I need to exhibit extroverted tendencies, such as hosting events or speaking to groups, leading a team etc., or I have actually become an extrovert.
It turns out that psychologists disagree on this issue. Some say being introverted or extroverted is hard-wired, like the bread addiction, while others, such as Brooks, say that both introverts and extroverts can learn, can practice techniques that help them.
It turns out, according to Brooks’ research, that extroverts make more money, are happier, get better job reviews, etc.
What I realized listening to the Brooks-Cooper discussion is that for the first 17 years of my life, I had a brother 15 months older than me whom I relied on to make friends when we moved every couple of years. (Dad was a Baptist church planter.) Generally, his friends were my friends.
He made it easier for me to operate in uncomfortable situations. He pushed the boundaries with our parents, and I effortlessly followed in the trough of his wake.
It worked for friends, so my 15-year-old self thought it would work for girlfriends as well. That ended up with him pulling the car over on the side of highway just outside Clarksville, Tennessee, where we had a fist fight that ended with bloody lips, ripped clothing and a very quiet three- or four-hour ride home to Springfield, Missouri. But I digress.
Introverts make deeper friendships, while extroverts make a lot of superficial friendships. Extroverts are better at being hopeful for the future, while introverts may ruminate on missed opportunities.
Brooks says the No. 1 predictor of happiness is gratitude.
The No. 1 exercise Brooks advocates is to make a gratitude list of five things each Sunday and to think on those things each day of the week.
Brooks also says to focus on putting a deposit in each of the four key happiness accounts, those being faith, family, friendships and work.
I’m still dissecting this idea, and I find it fascinating as I recount the changes that took place in my life.
Here is a link to the show's website: https://www.cnn.com/specials/us/anderson-cooper-full-circle. If you enjoy topics that really make you think, this is your show.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.