Gary Adkisson: Introvert or extrovert -- be happier

So one evening while we were playing some card game or dominoes, Dad said that when he was a kid, his mom always packed two biscuits in his lunch sack because she knew how much he loved bread.

It was a wait/what moment for me. I never knew, and all of a sudden I felt like I understood myself better.

Similarly, when Brooks and Cooper discussed ways introverts can be better at handling uncomfortable settings, large crowds, hosting and speaking in front of groups, I had another of those wait/what moments.

I’d guess that those of you who know me would say I am an extrovert. But the truth is I am either an introvert who has become comfortable in situations where I need to exhibit extroverted tendencies, such as hosting events or speaking to groups, leading a team etc., or I have actually become an extrovert.

It turns out that psychologists disagree on this issue. Some say being introverted or extroverted is hard-wired, like the bread addiction, while others, such as Brooks, say that both introverts and extroverts can learn, can practice techniques that help them.

It turns out, according to Brooks’ research, that extroverts make more money, are happier, get better job reviews, etc.