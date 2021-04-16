Gary Adkisson: Heroic forgiveness

But McRaven said that without a doubt, forgiveness is the hardest of the heroic qualities to master.

McRaven said, “Everyone seems to be aggrieved today. The smallest slight and people get angry.” Yet he has seen people who have suffered tremendous loss, and have every reason to be angry, “forgive the most unforgivable act.”

McRaven, who famously clashed with former President Trump, and prior to that was booted off Seal Team Six for a period when he ran afoul of a commander, knows a thing or two about grievance.

As I heard him speak, I thought about Terri Roberts, the mother of the shooter in the Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, Amish school shooting that left five girls dead and five others wounded. The shooter died by suicide.

Roberts said it took her a long time to be able to forgive her son for what he had done.

In her wonderful book, “Forgiven,” Roberts said it was the example of the Amish girls' parents that spoke to her and gave her a picture of what forgiveness looked like.

Roberts said her family had not left the house in the days following the shooting. She said they simply didn’t want to face the crush of media, and that she and her husband felt such shame.