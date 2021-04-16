Gary Adkisson: Heroic forgiveness

I became a fan of Admiral William H. McRaven in 2014 when in a commencement address at the University of Texas, he said, “If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”
That full video, and other shorter clips, have been viewed more than 60 million times on YouTube, and catapulted the sale of McRaven’s book “Make Your Bed” to over 1 million copies. Here is the link to that speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z72JGKnDRHc
Oddly, it was his book, and not the fact that he commanded the Osama bin Laden raid back in 2011, that thrust McRaven into the national spotlight.
The now-retired UT chancellor is out with a new book titled “The Hero Code.”
Of the 10 common traits the retired four-star admiral found among the heroes he has met in his lifetime, he said humor and forgiveness may be the most important qualities.
The 37-year career naval officer, himself a member of the vaunted Seal Team Six, said that at critical times using humor to deflect or to hide pain was critical in both leadership and in not giving pleasure to the enemy. Not that the source of pain doesn’t have to be dealt with at some point; it clearly does. But short term, in the heat of a tense situation, he said, the use of humor is critical, and a great source of strength in that moment.
But McRaven said that without a doubt, forgiveness is the hardest of the heroic qualities to master.
McRaven said, “Everyone seems to be aggrieved today. The smallest slight and people get angry.” Yet he has seen people who have suffered tremendous loss, and have every reason to be angry, “forgive the most unforgivable act.”
McRaven, who famously clashed with former President Trump, and prior to that was booted off Seal Team Six for a period when he ran afoul of a commander, knows a thing or two about grievance.
As I heard him speak, I thought about Terri Roberts, the mother of the shooter in the Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, Amish school shooting that left five girls dead and five others wounded. The shooter died by suicide.
Roberts said it took her a long time to be able to forgive her son for what he had done.
In her wonderful book, “Forgiven,” Roberts said it was the example of the Amish girls' parents that spoke to her and gave her a picture of what forgiveness looked like.
Roberts said her family had not left the house in the days following the shooting. She said they simply didn’t want to face the crush of media, and that she and her husband felt such shame.
But on the morning of her son’s funeral and burial, Roberts told about the Amish men and women forming a circle around them at the cemetery to shield them from the cameras of the national media.
One of the Amish leaders told her that she also was a victim of her sons’ actions and that she must forgive him if she was going to move on and not let her sons’ actions define her.
As the title suggests, she did, and she devoted the rest of her days to caring for the Amish children who survived the attack.
Heroes come in all shapes and sizes and are “found in and out of uniform,” “both on and off the battlefield,” according to McRaven.
Terri Roberts is one of those heroes McRaven describes in his book.
Memphis pastor Jimmy Young says that for a Christian, “Forgiveness is not an option, it is an imperative.”
I don’t know that I recall a better time in my lifetime when our nation has needed to hear this message, to read this book, than today.
Perhaps Mark Twain said it best. He said, “Forgiveness is the fragrance the violet sheds on the heel that has crushed it.”
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.