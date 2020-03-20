Gary Adkisson: Give an inch, take a mile

But in the face of danger or disaster, there always are people in power who use the opportunity to gain or consolidate power, and such is the case today with the Trump administration.

Facebook and Google confirmed a CNN report that the Trump administration is exploring using our location data on our phones, iPads, etc. to track the spread of the virus.

“We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it,” George Orwell wrote in "1984."

This is an extreme overreach in my opinion. If it sounds like “Big Brother,” that’s because it is.

We saw the same kind of overreach after 9/11, when our government co-opted the tech industry to track down possible terrorists and terror plots. In those uncertain days following the unprecedented attacks on our nation, it was understandable.

The Patriot Act was signed into law in October 2001, just weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks. The law was reauthorized with a few modifications in 2006.

The success of that program varies depending on who you ask. A Washington Post story said FBI agents can point to no single case that was solved using the act, while a Heritage Foundation report says 50 cases were solved due to the powers granted under the act.