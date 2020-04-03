Gary Adkisson: Getting the full value of a joy

And I’m discouraged by the lack of seriousness some individuals have for the virus while I know hundreds, if not thousands, of our local health care workers risk their own health to treat these same folks. People are sick and dying.

And yes, it is maddening that for several weeks even our own president downplayed the serious nature of this virus which slowed our response time.

So I was thrilled last weekend when I stumbled on this Mark Twain quote: “Grief can take care of itself, but to get the full value of a joy you must have someone to divide it with.”

What struck me is that he did not say joy, he said a joy. Huge difference. While most of us do not live in a state of joy, certainly all of us often experience a joy.

It is a joy when I eat the Not Just a Nutter Burger at JL Beers, or sip a latte at Anima Cucina. It is a joy when I am able to get on my bike and after a long ride reach the little overlook near Chief Looking's Village and enjoy the beauty of the river. They are special moments, but more so when we are able to share that moment with someone else.