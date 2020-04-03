Gary Adkisson: Getting the full value of a joy

I invited a few friends to share their thoughts as guest columnists on how we may better navigate these tough times of social distancing and feelings of isolation.
Earlier this week you heard from Dr. Tara Feil, a clinical psychologist with CHI St. Alexius. On Sunday, you'll hear from Matt Anderson, pastor of Surprise Church here in Bismarck.
Both share valuable tips on how they have learned to negotiate their new “normal,” which involves working from home while also having children at home.
This time of social distancing is really difficult for me. Several times a week, in fact, almost daily I meet with business owners, community leaders and friends who are involved in programs and events which we produce. I miss those visits. I miss the socialization but also the business opportunities generated.
I recognize that my problems are nothing compared to what some folks in our community are dealing with.
I feel bad for the high school and college seniors who are profoundly disappointed that their years of work will go unrecognized by the larger community as their graduations and proms are canceled.
I am saddened by the stories I hear of financial stress brought on by job loss as many businesses are being shut down or scaled back to limited operations.
And I’m discouraged by the lack of seriousness some individuals have for the virus while I know hundreds, if not thousands, of our local health care workers risk their own health to treat these same folks. People are sick and dying.
And yes, it is maddening that for several weeks even our own president downplayed the serious nature of this virus which slowed our response time.
So I was thrilled last weekend when I stumbled on this Mark Twain quote: “Grief can take care of itself, but to get the full value of a joy you must have someone to divide it with.”
What struck me is that he did not say joy, he said a joy. Huge difference. While most of us do not live in a state of joy, certainly all of us often experience a joy.
It is a joy when I eat the Not Just a Nutter Burger at JL Beers, or sip a latte at Anima Cucina. It is a joy when I am able to get on my bike and after a long ride reach the little overlook near Chief Looking's Village and enjoy the beauty of the river. They are special moments, but more so when we are able to share that moment with someone else.
It is a joy when I drink coffee with a friend or a business associate and learn more about them and their business. It is a joy to talk to a friend on the phone who I have not seen in some time, because it is a shared moment.
During this period of social distancing when local churches have been forced to move online, it has been a joy to watch my brother's church service from Nashville. Most days I can count on a moment of joy when a friend posts a song on Facebook.
These are tough days and certainly not filled with joy. But not a day goes by without a moment of joy.
I could go on and on about the little moments of joy I receive. The far greater difficulty for me is being a joy to someone else.
That has become my goal each day, to do or say something each day that is a joy to someone else.
I can’t sing or play an instrument, but I can send an uplifting text message, a quote or thought that might be meaningful to someone as it was to me. I can call that friend or neighbor who I know is struggling. I can be kind. I can show grace.
I will be thrilled when this period of social distancing ends, when our economy is back on its feet and when this virus has ended its killing.
I hope I emerge having added to my skill set not just the appreciation of a joy, but being a joy, because it is in sharing, or dividing, that we are all filled.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
