Gary Adkisson: Finding peace in disappointment

A phrase commonly used for a number of years is win-win. We propose an idea or solution to a client and in an attempt to close the deal we claim it’s a win-win situation, a game theory interaction where all participants can profit.

Zig Ziglar, bestselling author and motivational speaker back in the 1980s and '90s, put it this way: “You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help other people get what they want.”

But the idea is older than Zig Ziglar, and older than game theorist John von Neumann, who wrote about the subject in the 1940s. It actually is as old as the Old Testament.

It turns out that the prophet Jeremiah actually advised the people of Israel, who had been taken captive by Babylon in the year 605 B.C., to pursue a win-win strategy rather than hunker down and simply await the day they would overthrow their captors, retake their homeland, and reestablish the society they desired, the society they were promised.

The oft-quoted verse, “For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you" … comes from this passage. But it takes on a very different feel when you read what happened before that -- the hard work, the mental adjustment that had to be made first.