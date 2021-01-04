Gary Adkisson: Finding opportunities in 2021

How many of you find yourself today exactly where you planned to be in life, or even one year ago. Anyone? No one?

I asked this question once when I spoke to the Bismarck Rotary Club, and not one hand was raised.

If you answered yes, that everything in your life has fallen into place just as you expected, you may opt out at this point in the column and it won’t hurt my feelings.

But if your life has taken some unexpected twists and turns, this column is meant for you.

In the introduction at Rotary it was noted that in college I majored in education and religion. I find great wisdom in simple Bible stories and one of my favorites is found in Mark 6:45-56. And no, it is not the one about Jesus walking on the water, though that is pretty cool.

Several years ago I noticed that in verse 45 it says, “Immediately Jesus made his disciples get into the boat and go on ahead of him to Bethsaida.” Then in verse 53 it says, “When they had crossed over, they landed at Gennesaret and anchored there."

Did you catch that? They set out for Bethsaida but somehow landed in Gennesaret. They ended up in a place they had not planned to be.