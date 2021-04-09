Gary Adkisson: Everyone has a story to tell

We visited Good Shepherd Lutheran Church here in Bismarck on Easter Sunday for our first in-person church service in a year.

While we have always found the services there to be thoughtful and uplifting, it was the fact that they had a 7 a.m. service that sealed the deal.

We expected that because of the early start it likely would be the most lightly attended service, and we were not disappointed. Thankfully they had numerous services Sunday so that folks might still have some “distance” from others outside their pod.

And we also were not disappointed with the service.

While former pastor Craig Schweitzer has moved on to become the bishop of the Western North Dakota Synod, the Rev. Bob Caranicas presented a thought that has stuck with me this week and really touches on a lot of the issues we face in our country.

Caranicas mentioned that his father immigrated to the U.S. from Greece after World War II. He said that while his father did not teach them his native language, he recalled that his family carried on many traditions from their native Greece, with big gatherings of friends and neighbors being one of the most common.