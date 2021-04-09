Gary Adkisson: Everyone has a story to tell

We visited Good Shepherd Lutheran Church here in Bismarck on Easter Sunday for our first in-person church service in a year.
While we have always found the services there to be thoughtful and uplifting, it was the fact that they had a 7 a.m. service that sealed the deal.
We expected that because of the early start it likely would be the most lightly attended service, and we were not disappointed. Thankfully they had numerous services Sunday so that folks might still have some “distance” from others outside their pod.
And we also were not disappointed with the service.
While former pastor Craig Schweitzer has moved on to become the bishop of the Western North Dakota Synod, the Rev. Bob Caranicas presented a thought that has stuck with me this week and really touches on a lot of the issues we face in our country.
Caranicas mentioned that his father immigrated to the U.S. from Greece after World War II. He said that while his father did not teach them his native language, he recalled that his family carried on many traditions from their native Greece, with big gatherings of friends and neighbors being one of the most common.
He said that even as a child he recalled that conversations and relationships always began with everyone “telling their story,” giving one another a sense of who they were, what they believed and valued based on where they came from, their past experiences.
Like many young families, I’m certain that those experiences included hardship.
If you have read this column you know that thought resonated with me, as I’ve written before that one of my favorite things to do is to have coffee with folks and hear their story.
I’m afraid this type of communication and relationship building doesn’t happen a lot today.
I know that when I engage with folks they are often surprised that I am intrigued by their story.
I am naturally curious, but I don’t think my interest comes as much from being curious as it does from desiring connection, and connections don’t happen without sharing.
Relationships are built when we find common interests and discover common values and common goals.
As we begin to gather again over the coming weeks and months, encouraged by the fact that we are now fully vaccinated, I hope you will take the time to get to know someone outside your normal circle of friends.
It is only when we purposefully make connections that we begin to understand and appreciate people, especially from cultures that may be different from our own.
It is as simple as saying, “Hey, tell me your story.” Prepare to be amazed at what you may learn about people, and perhaps, about yourself.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.