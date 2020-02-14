Gary Adkisson: Even in art, hypocrisy knows no bounds

When it was announced that the mural would be a portrait of young climate change activist Greta Thunberg, one would have thought something like a New York City Stux Gallery piece titled “Piss Christ,” which actually would be offensive to most area residents, was to be on public display in this city of traditional Lutheran values.

In less than 24 hours, more than 75,000 people had read our story on Facebook, where hundreds commented/ranted about Thunberg, the George Soros puppet, the evil child from Sweden, the climate change hoax, and resorted to name-calling and vulgar language, as the fact-challenged and weak-minded are wont to do.

It’s not my intention here to argue the science, or the lack thereof as some claim, about climate change, but rather to distinguish between art and our personal beliefs.

Regardless of how one feels about the merits of the climate change debate, the real value of art is that the same piece can be both loved and hated by two individuals who but for the disagreement on the piece of art may otherwise be best friends.

Art doesn’t require us to choose sides, us versus them. Art just IS. And whether you love it, appreciate it, or simply tolerate it, no one really cares? No one’s opinion of my taste in art matters to me, because it is my own.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0