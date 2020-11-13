Gary Adkisson: Election fraud saga has interesting twist

Most of you likely will recall that one of the central figures in the Nixon-era Watergate scandal was G. Gordon Liddy.

Liddy, a former FBI agent, led Nixon's White House Plumbers, a covert investigative unit.

After serving a prison sentence, Liddy became a noted author and speaker. He also had a top-rated radio talk show for several years.

The 89-year-old hadn’t crossed my mind in years, but I was reminded of him this week when I read about one of President Trump’s lawsuits.

As I read about his Arizona lawsuit being heard Tuesday morning, where his lawyers claimed thousands of ballots should be examined for fraud, I was struck by the name of the attorney defending the election.

After a bit of back and forth with the civil division chief of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the judge agreed that rather than thousands, there were actually only 180 ballots that deserved review. Both parties agreed that a review of those ballots may benefit Trump or Biden.

The hearing on those ballots was to take place yesterday, Thursday. And as I am writing this, the hearing has not concluded.