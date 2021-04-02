Gary Adkisson: Easter -- how the light gets in

While the central focus of Easter for Christians is death, burial and resurrection, the theme must be new life.
The idea of new life has taken on fresh meaning for me this year. Several thoughts converged recently giving me a different view of Easter.
Our friend, Tyler Auck, published a book in 2020 and titled it "Broken Gifts" -– the idea being that in his brokenness he found the gift of healing and restoration, and a new life.
Metaphorically speaking, you might say Tyler buried his old life and was reborn into a new life; one that is full of beauty and gratitude.
That really was Christ’s mission here on Earth, to show us that we are all broken outside of faith in him, but that through him our brokenness can be repaired. Restoration can happen.
That thought paired recently with a few lines of Leonard Cohen’s 1992 song “Anthem.” He wrote,
“Ring the bells that still can ring
Forget your perfect offering
There is a crack, a crack in everything
That is how the light gets in”
And so it is with our Christian faith. It is when we realize that we cannot produce a perfect offering, no perfect sacrifice, no perfect life or perfect actions that will ever earn his acceptance that we become repairable.
It is in realizing that we are broken that we discover there has to be a better way. And thanks to Easter, there is!
Christians celebrate this season not because we are deserving, but rather because we know we are undeserving, yet have the opportunity for restoration.
We know that it is this broken state that allows us the opportunity to be redeemed, to be remade into something of greater value.
For some, the image of broken may be shattered, but in reality broken may also mean cracked.
A vase that is cracked and won’t hold water is functionally no better than one that is completely shattered. Right?
Sure, the one that is cracked may still serve as a prop or an ornament, but in reality it no better serves its purpose than the one that is shattered.
While my life or your life may have appeared, at least on first glance, to be less broken than Tyler’s, the reality is we are all broken. Broken is broken, and to think otherwise only serves to fool ourselves. God is not fooled, and that’s why Easter is so special.
Easter says to every man and woman, you are all of equal value and never more so than when the light gets in.
Happy Easter.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.