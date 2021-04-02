Gary Adkisson: Easter -- how the light gets in

It is in realizing that we are broken that we discover there has to be a better way. And thanks to Easter, there is!

Christians celebrate this season not because we are deserving, but rather because we know we are undeserving, yet have the opportunity for restoration.

We know that it is this broken state that allows us the opportunity to be redeemed, to be remade into something of greater value.

For some, the image of broken may be shattered, but in reality broken may also mean cracked.

A vase that is cracked and won’t hold water is functionally no better than one that is completely shattered. Right?

Sure, the one that is cracked may still serve as a prop or an ornament, but in reality it no better serves its purpose than the one that is shattered.

While my life or your life may have appeared, at least on first glance, to be less broken than Tyler’s, the reality is we are all broken. Broken is broken, and to think otherwise only serves to fool ourselves. God is not fooled, and that’s why Easter is so special.

Easter says to every man and woman, you are all of equal value and never more so than when the light gets in.

Happy Easter.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0