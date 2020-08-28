Gary Adkisson: Danger lies in misplaced faith

When salacious news breaks on a person who has claimed the moral high ground, it’s hard to resist the temptation to call it out, and to pile on.
When Jerry Falwell Jr. posted a photo to several social media accounts a couple of weeks ago with his pants unzipped and his arm around a young lady who works for the Liberty University Foundation, it was a surprise, but we also knew there had to be more.
And this week we learned there is more. A lot more. Falwell and his wife admitted her multiyear intimate relationship with a young man who has both been described as their pool boy and a business partner.
The young man involved with Ms. Falwell alleges that Mr. Falwell not only knew about the affair, but participated.
There is more, but it’s not my point to detail the story here, only to say that while this couple's moral failing has been revealed to a national audience that includes their children, prompting many to use their example to shame them and to denigrate their faith and politics, it is wise to remember that we are no better.
We are all tempted, and we all fall.
My younger brother Kirk, who is a Presbyterian minister in Tennessee, touched on this earlier this week in a text to our older brother and me.
He later posted it on Facebook, so I thought I would share it. It deserves our consideration.
He wrote: “Abraham, the father of our faith, in order to save his own skin, deceived two kings into thinking Sara was his sister, not his wife, and gave her to them to take as their wife.
David, the apple of God's eye, used his position and power to take another man's wife, then enlisted others to help him kill her husband so he could cover up his sin.
I've realized this morning, not the first time I've had this realization, that my heart can be so self-righteous and arrogant.
At the news of sin breaking out in a brother's life, a person I don't know personally, but have read about and listened to, a person with whom I have differences of opinion, my heart went to "Ahhhh, there you go. Truth comes out. Look how hypocritical you are. Your sin is awful."
Those moments of "your sin is awful" are moments of not seeing my own sin for what it is. In fact, forgetting the wickedness that has broken out in my heart, and this response to his fall being one of them.
If the Gospel is not big enough for my brother, then it is not big enough for me. Lord forgive me.”
So rather than score political points or take Christians to task for hypocrisy, let’s admit that we all have the capacity to act just as badly, to sin, to satisfy our selfish desires.
What I love about the examples of Abraham and David is that in them we see ourselves and realize there’s still hope for us because the grace formula is, after all, equal parts faith and failure.
I have read that students, teachers and alumni of Liberty University, along with many self-identified evangelicals, have expressed their devastation and loss of faith in Falwell, the university and religion.
While it is understandable, it is also regrettable because what we should have learned from the accounts of both Abraham and David, is that our faith is misplaced if it is in man, an institution or a religious system.
Thankfully, healing only requires a relationship with our creator and not with a person, institution or religious system.
Healing our broken nation begins with healing each individual and that process begins with recognizing our own faults and capacity to grieve others, giving grace to those who need it whether they ask for it or not, and then seeking healing for our own hearts.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!