Gary Adkisson: Danger lies in misplaced faith

He wrote: “Abraham, the father of our faith, in order to save his own skin, deceived two kings into thinking Sara was his sister, not his wife, and gave her to them to take as their wife.

David, the apple of God's eye, used his position and power to take another man's wife, then enlisted others to help him kill her husband so he could cover up his sin.

I've realized this morning, not the first time I've had this realization, that my heart can be so self-righteous and arrogant.

At the news of sin breaking out in a brother's life, a person I don't know personally, but have read about and listened to, a person with whom I have differences of opinion, my heart went to "Ahhhh, there you go. Truth comes out. Look how hypocritical you are. Your sin is awful."

Those moments of "your sin is awful" are moments of not seeing my own sin for what it is. In fact, forgetting the wickedness that has broken out in my heart, and this response to his fall being one of them.

If the Gospel is not big enough for my brother, then it is not big enough for me. Lord forgive me.”