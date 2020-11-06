Gary Adkisson: Crazy times require thankfulness

As of this writing we still don’t know who won the race for the presidency of the United States, but we will shortly, and whether it is Joe Biden or Donald Trump, life will go on. Sure, there will be disappointment from one side or the other, but in many ways, most ways in fact, our lives will proceed as usual.

That is not the case in many countries, and I am thankful that we have a system in place that ensures certain stability.

I am thankful that we have talented and concerned health care officials and scientists who are doing their best every day to take care of the sick, especially in this year of a pandemic that has claimed around a quarter million American lives.

While it is disappointing our governor and president have not done more to protect Americans from the pandemic, we know that our sick are being treated by compassionate fellow citizens who have our best interest in mind, and we know that some of the smartest people in the world will soon have a vaccine.

I am thankful for the beautiful weather this week that allowed my wife and I the opportunity to ride our tandem bike outdoor, perhaps for the last time this season.