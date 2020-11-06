Gary Adkisson: Crazy times require thankfulness

Our grandson asked his mom to lie down with him when he went to bed. In his 2-year-old vocabulary, it was “Mommy, in."
She lay beside him as he prayed, and rolled his favorite hot wheels truck over her face. He said, “Thank you, truck; thank you, tractor; thank you, Papaw."
At age 2 his simple understanding of gratitude and thankfulness was limited to who and what he knows and that they make him happy.
The problem with adults is that we know the good, but we also know the bad and the ugly, and far too often, the bad and the ugly overwhelm the good.
In spite of that -- no, because of that -- we have to make an extra effort to be thankful and show gratitude.
Maybe that’s why Mark 10:15 specifically says our approach to God must be childlike. “Whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child will not enter it."
I decided to reflect on my past week, as a child, with the good overcoming the bad and the ugly. And I must say, it gave me joy to think on these things.
That’s biblical too. In Philippians 4:8 we are told to dwell on, whatever is true, honorable, right, pure, lovely, of good repute, excellence or worthy of praise.
So, I did. And this was my list. (Family excluded but not forgotten.) I am thankful that we live in a country where we can vote and freely express our opinion.
As of this writing we still don’t know who won the race for the presidency of the United States, but we will shortly, and whether it is Joe Biden or Donald Trump, life will go on. Sure, there will be disappointment from one side or the other, but in many ways, most ways in fact, our lives will proceed as usual.
That is not the case in many countries, and I am thankful that we have a system in place that ensures certain stability.
I am thankful that we have talented and concerned health care officials and scientists who are doing their best every day to take care of the sick, especially in this year of a pandemic that has claimed around a quarter million American lives.
While it is disappointing our governor and president have not done more to protect Americans from the pandemic, we know that our sick are being treated by compassionate fellow citizens who have our best interest in mind, and we know that some of the smartest people in the world will soon have a vaccine.
I am thankful for the beautiful weather this week that allowed my wife and I the opportunity to ride our tandem bike outdoor, perhaps for the last time this season.
The trails around town have been full of people this week as the temperatures have soared into the 70s. We are fortunate to not only have great weather, but fantastic facilities to enjoy the outdoors, especially in this ongoing Covid-conscience state of hunkering down, social distancing and masking up.
A single day outdoors does wonders for not only our physical health, but our mental health.
Finally, I am thankful for Tyler Auck, who is celebrating the success of his recently published book, "Broken Gifts."
Visiting with Tyler a few months ago and talking about the life he has lived versus the life he lives today, I realized that while I grew up very differently than Tyler, brokenness is common to all of us.
While our childhood and family experience may have been very different than Tyler’s, we are all broken and need healing.
I am thankful that Tyler has the courage to share his story so that all of us might better understand and appreciate our own story.
Yes, the news confirms we live in a hurting, needy world with plenty of the bad and the ugly. But the news also affirms that there are truly good people, doing God's work among us, and our mission should be to help and support them with our time, talent and treasure.
By the way, you can purchase Tyler’s book by following this link: https://www.facebook.com/Broken-Gifts-107231231101168
Read it. You can thank me later.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
