Gary Adkisson: COVID-19 -- Not over it

Many states are badly failing their residents as they implement their COVID-19 exit strategies.

An excellent site that updates daily each state's status is https://www.covidexitstrategy.org/.

The site shows states as either green, yellow or red. Green is the desired status, which indicates a level of progress being made in key areas including: 14-day trend of new cases, 14-day rolling average of cases, percentage of tests to the target number for the state, intensive care unit beds available, new cases per million per day, and COVID-19 positives percentage increasing or decreasing.

North Dakota is yellow due to two factors -- the 14-day average is flat and not measurably declining, and  the number of new cases remains slightly higher than the target.

North Dakota is teetering on green and has actually achieved green for a few days and then fallen back.

But restarts in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina and Wyoming are failing miserably, as all of these states have seen cases increase by at least triple digits. And don’t buy into the idea that the increase is due to increased testing, as only Arkansas is meeting its targeted test level.

With the exception of Oregon, the common denominator is that the states that are failing to protect their residents are led by governors who are simply “over it.”

We see examples of this locally, too. While most retailers and restaurants have their employees in masks, others do not. On a visit to one particular retail store a week or so ago, only my wife and I had on masks. No other customer and no employee had on a mask.

My wife commented to a manager that she was surprised their employees were not wearing masks as a sign to their customers that they care about them and want to protect them. The manager’s response was “you don’t have to shop here.”

He was right. We left and bought our items elsewhere.

We understand that not every consumer is going to like the way some companies or governments decide to conduct business in the new COVID or post-COVID world, but when faced with employees or customers who question the strategy, the answer isn’t “you don’t have to shop here.”

We will be flying to meet up with kids and grandkids soon, and we will happily follow the airlines' guidelines. Guidelines at our destination are different than here at home and again, we will be respectful of the rules they have established.

My point being, that while some of us may be “over it,” the health and safety of all citizens should matter to all of us, and as long as there are legitimate concerns, why would we not be willing to inconvenience ourselves for just a little longer?

Gary Adkisson

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

