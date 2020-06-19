Gary Adkisson: COVID-19 -- Not over it

We see examples of this locally, too. While most retailers and restaurants have their employees in masks, others do not. On a visit to one particular retail store a week or so ago, only my wife and I had on masks. No other customer and no employee had on a mask.

My wife commented to a manager that she was surprised their employees were not wearing masks as a sign to their customers that they care about them and want to protect them. The manager’s response was “you don’t have to shop here.”

He was right. We left and bought our items elsewhere.

We understand that not every consumer is going to like the way some companies or governments decide to conduct business in the new COVID or post-COVID world, but when faced with employees or customers who question the strategy, the answer isn’t “you don’t have to shop here.”

We will be flying to meet up with kids and grandkids soon, and we will happily follow the airlines' guidelines. Guidelines at our destination are different than here at home and again, we will be respectful of the rules they have established.

My point being, that while some of us may be “over it,” the health and safety of all citizens should matter to all of us, and as long as there are legitimate concerns, why would we not be willing to inconvenience ourselves for just a little longer?

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0