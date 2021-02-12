Gary Adkisson: Community support a common thread

Tara’s situation is certainly not the same as Naomi’s, but Tara talked about the difficulty of losing her father to cancer in 2017. In spite of that, she has never received any grade lower than an A and has done so while taking part in sports, band, choir and one-act play.

In both situations, these young ladies were surrounded by teachers and advisers who cared and nurtured them. And in Tara’s case, she describes the love and care she feels in her small hometown. “There are always people looking out for you," she said.

We had a winner of the same annual program when I was at a Kentucky newspaper. Nick was from Murray, Kentucky. His mother had died when he was a preteen. His senior year his father took a job out of state. A local hairstylist who had dated Nick's father allowed Nick to live in an apartment over her salon his senior year.

Like Tara and Naomi, Nick was a straight-A student and at the top of his class. He also was the captain of the football team and an ROTC member.

Nick completed college and is now a minister with a wife and a couple of children.