Gary Adkisson: Community support a common thread

Among my favorite Teen of the Week stories carried in our Wednesday papers are the ones in which our featured high school senior has overcome some great obstacle or challenge in life.
Readers may remember our Teen of the Year winner from 2019: Naomi Hegwood from Bismarck High.
Naomi had taken nine advanced placement courses, had an almost perfect ACT score of 35, was a member of the state championship BHS Envirothon team, and worked at Target throughout her high school years.
Naomi described herself as someone who “grew up poor,” whose paycheck was used to “pay rent,” whose father only came around “every now and then” prior to being sentenced to a 20-year prison term.
She said her mother had “struggled with addiction” and said of herself, “I could be addicted to drugs” also.
Yet in spite of those circumstances, Naomi was a brilliant student who excelled in both the classroom and in the arts and who earned a full scholarship to Harvard.
But when I visited with Naomi, the comment I’ll never forget was this: “I would not trade places with anyone else because then I would not be who I am.”
That is not only a sign of maturity, but the epitome of resilience.
Reading about this week’s Teen of the Week, Tara Dahl, a Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock senior, I was reminded of that same kind of resilience.
Tara’s situation is certainly not the same as Naomi’s, but Tara talked about the difficulty of losing her father to cancer in 2017. In spite of that, she has never received any grade lower than an A and has done so while taking part in sports, band, choir and one-act play.
In both situations, these young ladies were surrounded by teachers and advisers who cared and nurtured them. And in Tara’s case, she describes the love and care she feels in her small hometown. “There are always people looking out for you," she said.
We had a winner of the same annual program when I was at a Kentucky newspaper. Nick was from Murray, Kentucky. His mother had died when he was a preteen. His senior year his father took a job out of state. A local hairstylist who had dated Nick's father allowed Nick to live in an apartment over her salon his senior year.
Like Tara and Naomi, Nick was a straight-A student and at the top of his class. He also was the captain of the football team and an ROTC member.
Nick completed college and is now a minister with a wife and a couple of children.
I’ve read numerous stories about the difficulties so many of our children have faced over the past year with schools being closed for a period of time and then being in a hybrid mode with a mix of online and in-class instruction.
There are no doubt many children who have been set back because of their particular circumstances.
But as we have seen with the incredible high school seniors we feature each week, many still thrive, and not because they have the best parental support, or come from a higher-demographic household.
I don’t know what that “secret sauce” is that sets these young people apart from those who are crushed by similar circumstances. But one thing I have learned from these students and others like them is that we, you and I, are part of the success formula.
In each of these young folks' lives there were people in their community, and not necessarily family, who stepped up, who intervened, who invested, and made a life-changing difference.
Success is possible for any student in any situation we may imagine if and when they have the right kind of support.
Are you investing in someone’s success? If not, I trust that you will be inspired by our Teens to begin.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.