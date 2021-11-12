Gary Adkisson: Collaboration is key

Someone said, “Teamwork divides the task and multiplies the success.”

That has certainly been my experience, as our most successful projects are a result of collaboration.

Our annual Shop Small North Dakota section, which will be delivered in both the Thanksgiving edition and the following Saturday edition, is the largest we have produced in this four-year partnership with the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

My first day at The Bismarck Tribune was Nov. 2, 2017, and within a week I had met with Al Anderson, who was then leading the Chamber on an interim basis prior to the merger with the Economic Development office, and established this program.

With the many challenges faced by small business owners leading up to Christmas 2021, in both workforce and supply chain, collaboration has never been more important.

I have enjoyed working with Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter on several projects, and we continue to discuss partnerships to promote local business.

In addition to Shop Small North Dakota and the Chamber partnership, our annual Celebration of Nurses would not be possible without Sanford Health, CHI St. Alexius Health, Mid Dakota Clinic, Dakota Travel Nurse and our three local nursing schools, the University of Mary, Bismarck State College and North Dakota State University School of Nursing.

When we took on the Country Woman of the Year event from our sister publication, Farm & Ranch Guide, we were fortunate to find a partnership with Tammy Ibach and North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions, which has allowed that program to soar. In addition to the hundreds who attended or watched the livestream, more than 2,000 people watched the recorded event.

We are also in our fourth year of the Teen of the Week and Teen of the Year program sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Our weekly stories are about high school seniors who not only are smart and talented but even at this young age have a vision of how they can make the world a better place. Their stories inspire and encourage me.

Just this week I met with two different friends about an idea. Both were receptive and agreed that together we might be able to advance a plan that would be beneficial to many.

I was reminded of the great Oliver Wendell Holmes quote, “Many ideas grow better when transplanted into another mind than the one where they sprang up.”

Got an idea? Share it! We have an amazing community that loves to collaborate.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

