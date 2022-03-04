Gary Adkisson: Changing lives forever in 37208

There are 41,692 zip codes in America, and for the past five years 37208, north Nashville, Tennessee, was the one in which my six-year-younger brother Kirk, who died last week, and sister-in-law Deb chose to live.

A Google search of 37208 reveals:

It has the nation’s highest incarceration rate.

It's home to 18,000 people.

Of those people, 67% are black.

The median household income is $39,964, or 40% less than in Bismarck.

The median price for a home is about $450,000, or 50% more than in Bismarck.

So it is no surprise that real estate prices are pushing long-time residents of north Nashville -- 60% of whom are renters -- out of their homes. Developers will pay upwards of $300,000 for a small wooden frame home so they can clear the lot and build a few half million dollar townhomes.

It is in that neighborhood that Kirk and Deb not only lived, but started a church. As evangelicals, they focused on sharing the Gospel, meeting the physical needs of their neighbors, and leading social justice causes.

One local businessman told us how Kirk “saved my business” by utilizing him as a vendor. A young lady, a college student, told us how Kirk and Deb had helped her deal with depression and stress.

Kirk and Deb formed deep bonds of trust in the African American community, including with ministers of majority Black churches.

One of Nashville’s leading African American pastors, Enoch Fuzz, spoke at Kirk’s celebration of life service, saying he would go visit Kirk and Kirk would tell him about his visits in the community. Pastor Fuzz jokingly told us that he wondered if Kirk knew he was going to the homes of drug dealers.

He knew.

Another young Black man told us about an incident that occurred near where they were meeting for services. A confrontation arose between a few Black congregants and a Black neighbor, culminating in the neighbor pulling a gun. The storyteller said Kirk walked right into the middle of the situation and calmly talked the man down, first apologizing, promising him he would fix the matter, and then getting him to put the gun away.

One former pastor told me that when he returned to Nashville none of his old friends would have anything to do with him, following his “fall from grace." But he said Kirk reached out to him even though they had not been close friends in college.

Kirk was described as loud, life of the party, bigger than life, and one who would listen to your story and offer no judgement. He was known for looking you in the eye and saying, “I love you."

It is not my intention to brag about my brother, but rather to point out that it is amazing what God can accomplish through a person who is committed to the call.

Truth be told, my real purpose here is to challenge myself, and perhaps you, to look around the neighborhood or community we call home and see how we might make a difference.

My brother’s ministry, and really, the role of everyone who calls themselves “Christian” must be to live out the very simple and direct message of the oft-quoted Micah 6:8, which says, “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”

It’s like my seventh grade math teacher, Mrs. Mason, often said: “It’s so simple it’s hard.”

37208 won’t soon forget Kirk Adkisson, and neither will those of us who knew him and hope to live more like him.

Reflecting on my brother’s life and ministry, and trying to determine how I respond to it, I am left with this: that all is required of me is to connect my faith with my actions. That’s what Micah was saying, and that’s how Kirk lived.

The following link is to a message Kirk delivered at New Livingstone Church, an African American congregation, in Nashville where he explained the connection of his faith and social justice ministry. If you want to know more about social justice ministry, please watch. It begins at about the 20 minute mark. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIC98ApJQE4

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

