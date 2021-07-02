Gary Adkisson: Celebrating the return of live events

Results of our annual Best Of The Best program are being tallied and the voting phase will begin July 19.
The five businesses receiving the most nominations in each category will move forward into the voting phase.
We appreciate the overwhelming response to the nomination phase where over 10,000 people participated.
While the nomination phase only allowed one nomination per category per email address, the voting stage allows one vote per email address per day.
This contest is an important part of many businesses' year-round advertising and marketing program. You have no doubt seen plaques and certificates hanging in area businesses touting their past wins.
Please stay tuned for the voting link and information.
Country Woman of the Year
Next up on our event schedule is the Country Woman of the Year program sponsored by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions.
Bismarck State College is joining the program this year and our event will be held on their campus in late September.
This is a program we host in partnership with sister publication, Farm & Ranch Guide. The nomination phase will begin soon.
Be on the lookout for all the details of the program in coming days as the promotion for the program will begin soon.
GameChanger
One of the programs we missed out on last year due to the pandemic and gathering restrictions was the Game-Changer event hosted by Humanities North Dakota.
The live event will return in October.
Readers will recall that in 2019, The Bismarck Tribune partnered with United Tribes Technical College to honor a North Dakotan as the GameChanger of the Year.
That honor went to Judge David Reich of Bismarck for his leadership in creating RAAD, Runners Against Destructive Decisions, modeled after the California program created by Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell.
The award will return with the event. As with the aforementioned programs, we will soon begin promotion of that event.
Have a safe and happy Independence Day.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.