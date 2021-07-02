Gary Adkisson: Celebrating the return of live events

Results of our annual Best Of The Best program are being tallied and the voting phase will begin July 19.

The five businesses receiving the most nominations in each category will move forward into the voting phase.

We appreciate the overwhelming response to the nomination phase where over 10,000 people participated.

While the nomination phase only allowed one nomination per category per email address, the voting stage allows one vote per email address per day.

This contest is an important part of many businesses' year-round advertising and marketing program. You have no doubt seen plaques and certificates hanging in area businesses touting their past wins.

Please stay tuned for the voting link and information.

Country Woman of the Year

Next up on our event schedule is the Country Woman of the Year program sponsored by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions.

Bismarck State College is joining the program this year and our event will be held on their campus in late September.