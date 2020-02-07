Gary Adkisson: Can we rough-and-tumble people talk?

The story wrapped up by saying that “Lyceum Nights bring cultural refinement to the rough-and-tumble railroad town of Bismarck."

In our own 2020 way, I guess you could say we are a rough-and-tumble people; at least, that’s the way we portray ourselves on social media.

I realize it’s probably crazy, but wouldn’t it be fun to once again have Lyceum Nights in Bismarck? It would be fun to invite all the neighbors over to lay out an issue or two, have a person representing each view or side give a couple-minute summary and then open it up for discussion.

We played a smaller version of this last Saturday night with four other couples, sitting around the dinner table of friends. We had a great mix of ages, occupations, backgrounds, educations, etc. It was one of the most fun evenings I’ve experienced in some time.

While our three-hour discussion didn’t lead to solutions to every (or any) world problem, we did manage to get to know one another better, to gain an appreciation of different views that have been formed over lifetimes that couldn’t be much more diverse, and to gain a level of trust and respect that will lead to additional conversations. And who knows what might come of that?