Gary Adkisson: Can we rough-and-tumble people talk?

In light of news this week of a local recall petition for a county commissioner and the ongoing bitter discussion of refugee resettlement, a Feb. 4 story in "Dakota Datebook: North Dakota Stories from Prairie Public" caught my attention.
On a recent visit to Barnes and Noble in Bismarck, I picked up a copy of the book in hopes of not only learning a bit of history but gaining a better understanding of North Dakota culture.
There is one story for each day of the year, except Feb. 29. The stories are short, almost always less than a single page. And it turns out that the book is supported in part by our friends at Humanities North Dakota, so even better.
An 1881 Bismarck Tribune story reported that the Lyceum Association had been formed. Their purpose was to have members host discussions at churches or at members' homes. The story said the meetings were enjoyable as “music was interspersed” with readings and discussion.
A list of topics discussed included: Which has done the most good for the nation, the printing press or the steam engine? Another discussion was whether “intemperance is more destructive than war.” The conclusion that evening was that alcoholism was worse than battlefield casualties.
The story also listed some of the most stirring speakers. A school principal named Mr. Logan and a Colonel Thompson were called “eloquent, inspirational and stirring.”
The story wrapped up by saying that “Lyceum Nights bring cultural refinement to the rough-and-tumble railroad town of Bismarck."
In our own 2020 way, I guess you could say we are a rough-and-tumble people; at least, that’s the way we portray ourselves on social media.
I realize it’s probably crazy, but wouldn’t it be fun to once again have Lyceum Nights in Bismarck? It would be fun to invite all the neighbors over to lay out an issue or two, have a person representing each view or side give a couple-minute summary and then open it up for discussion.
We played a smaller version of this last Saturday night with four other couples, sitting around the dinner table of friends. We had a great mix of ages, occupations, backgrounds, educations, etc. It was one of the most fun evenings I’ve experienced in some time.
While our three-hour discussion didn’t lead to solutions to every (or any) world problem, we did manage to get to know one another better, to gain an appreciation of different views that have been formed over lifetimes that couldn’t be much more diverse, and to gain a level of trust and respect that will lead to additional conversations. And who knows what might come of that?
While our group discussion occurred around a dinner table, the format can be much simpler -- maybe some drinks and snacks -- but I love this concept of gathering for a discussion with a diverse group, people who we either don’t know at all or don’t know very well.
You can bet that we will be doing this at our house. Better get to work on the guest list ...
• The letter to the editor writer who called this Missouri boy an East Coast Liberal.
• The Facebook commenter who can’t wait for us to go out of business.
• The two ladies who called within minutes of each other, the first to tell me I am a godless liberal and the second to tell me she loves my column because I am a God-fearing Christian man.
This could be fun. I’ll let you know how it goes.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.