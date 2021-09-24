Gary Adkisson: Bismarck Public Schools pass the buck

President Harry Truman, who popularized the phrase “the buck stops here,” would not be happy with the Bismarck Public School board as it tries to pass the mask mandate buck.
You may recall that in a special meeting July 30, 2020, BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher presented the board with the district's smart restart plan.
The superintendent explained the plan in detail. Point No. 5 of the 11-point plan was to require masks. Point five said, “Bismarck Public Schools in conjunction with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health requires the use of face masks...”
While Public Health Director Renae Moch did publicly advocate for and support the use of masks at that time, she did not and could not legally “require” masks in the schools.
The role of the public health officer is clearly outlined as relates to schools. He or she may close school rooms or schools due to building conditions or overcrowding. Any other power related to health conditions, such as a mask mandate, would apply equally not only to schools but also businesses.
Without an emergency order in place, Moch has made it clear that a public health officer mask mandate would not be upheld in the courts.
Any other powers of the public health officer are clearly spelled out in the Century Code as “within the jurisdiction of the board of public health." In Bismarck the Board of Public Health is the Bismarck City Commission.
You will recall that in late October of 2020 the Bismarck City Commission did pass a mask order, and Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order requiring masks in November 2020.
But when BPS officials required masks for the 2020-21 school year, they did so on their own authority, and when they ended that mandate in April 2021, they did so unilaterally.
When the BPS board voted 5-0 to end the mandate, it did so at Hornbacher's recommendation.
So it’s disingenuous, and frankly dishonest, for BPS officials to now pretend that they are powerless to issue a mask mandate as some parents have asked.
They want us to believe that it is the public health officer, public health board (aka city commission) who has to make the call.
It’s not. We don’t buy it and neither should you.
The decision to require masks in our schools, or not, rests solely with BPS.
That there is now a huge public backlash against mask mandates doesn’t change who has the authority; it only changes who has the courage to own it.
At BPS it’s easier to throw public health under the school bus than it is to make an unpopular decision.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.