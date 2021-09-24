Gary Adkisson: Bismarck Public Schools pass the buck

President Harry Truman, who popularized the phrase “the buck stops here,” would not be happy with the Bismarck Public School board as it tries to pass the mask mandate buck.

You may recall that in a special meeting July 30, 2020, BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher presented the board with the district's smart restart plan.

The superintendent explained the plan in detail. Point No. 5 of the 11-point plan was to require masks. Point five said, “Bismarck Public Schools in conjunction with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health requires the use of face masks...”

While Public Health Director Renae Moch did publicly advocate for and support the use of masks at that time, she did not and could not legally “require” masks in the schools.

The role of the public health officer is clearly outlined as relates to schools. He or she may close school rooms or schools due to building conditions or overcrowding. Any other power related to health conditions, such as a mask mandate, would apply equally not only to schools but also businesses.

Without an emergency order in place, Moch has made it clear that a public health officer mask mandate would not be upheld in the courts.