Gary Adkisson: Being OK with what is not OK

And speaking of performances, my wife and I were treated to an online talent show by our grandkids. They played instruments, sang, danced, did gymnastics, and the 18-month-old put a puzzle together, clapping for himself with each one he placed correctly.

While many friends have shared that they are binging on Netflix or Amazon, several friends have told me that they are reading a lot more.

My friend, Melanie Carvell, mentored me on mindfulness and meditation a few months ago in preparation for a column on the topic. She introduced me to the idea of being OK with what is not OK. Said differently, it’s OK to not be OK.

We need not always project an attitude that everything is great when it isn’t. The fact is, a lot of folks are struggling right now. We daily see a rising number of people around the country and around the world who are in great despair as the virus has ravaged whole cities.

While most of us have not contracted the virus, lives are impacted by job loss, school closures, shortages of supplies and isolation as we are told to practice social distancing.

While none of that is OK, we can change our mindset to be one of gratitude for what we do have, that we have our health, time to spend with family, nicer weather that allows us to get outside and so on.