Gary Adkisson: Be part of the village

Garrison Keillor’s opening line in his long-running “News from Lake Wobegon” segment on his "A Prairie Home Companion" radio program was, “where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking and all the children are above-average.”

As I grandparent I’d modify that to, “and all the grandchildren are amazing.” Of course, I am biased. But as we’ve hosted our two oldest grandkids, Hailey, 13, and Peyton, 11, over the past week, I am impressed with their resilience.

Their dad, our son Logan, is a senior chief in the U.S Coast Guard. They have just completed their seventh and sixth moves respectively, all on the East Coast with the exception of Ohio.

I have written that my family moved a lot when I was growing up. Dad was a Baptist church starter, or “planter.” I attended 12 schools in my K-12 years.

While my career has caused us to make numerous moves, most of those have been since our three kids went to college. Our oldest was in one school district, while the second was in two and the third in three.

In spite of all their moves, both Hailey and Peyton are far better students (straight A’s) than I was, and much better at making friends.