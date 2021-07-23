Gary Adkisson: Be part of the village

Garrison Keillor’s opening line in his long-running “News from Lake Wobegon” segment on his "A Prairie Home Companion" radio program was, “where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking and all the children are above-average.”
As I grandparent I’d modify that to, “and all the grandchildren are amazing.” Of course, I am biased. But as we’ve hosted our two oldest grandkids, Hailey, 13, and Peyton, 11, over the past week, I am impressed with their resilience.
Their dad, our son Logan, is a senior chief in the U.S Coast Guard. They have just completed their seventh and sixth moves respectively, all on the East Coast with the exception of Ohio.
I have written that my family moved a lot when I was growing up. Dad was a Baptist church starter, or “planter.” I attended 12 schools in my K-12 years.
While my career has caused us to make numerous moves, most of those have been since our three kids went to college. Our oldest was in one school district, while the second was in two and the third in three.
In spite of all their moves, both Hailey and Peyton are far better students (straight A’s) than I was, and much better at making friends.
The various school systems have been a challenge. Most of their school years have been in New York, where the curriculum was very challenging. Both said they felt like they lost a year when they moved to Ohio because they had already mastered the material in a lower grade in New York. Upon returning to New York, they said, they had to work very hard to get caught up.
Both play multiple sports, and at her last school Hailey won a class officer position. I would have never dreamed of putting myself “out there” like that.
I would like to think their adaptability is in their DNA, but I have to admit, I did not demonstrate their resilience; the ability to quickly recover from difficulties or to spring back into shape. I lacked their toughness and elasticity.
Our friend and clinical psychologist, Dr. Tara Feil, said literature on resilience “seems to keep coming back to relationships and connections” much more than DNA. She added, “How you see prominent people in your life handle stress and how they support you through stress seems to be critical.”
Clearly, our son and daughter-in-law have demonstrated resilience and modeled how to properly handle stressful situations. But as we have talked about this over the past week it is clear that the old saying "it takes a village to raise a child" is true.
Both Hailey and Peyton attribute their ability to quickly adapt and fit in to new situations and environments that are radically different, to their “village” -- their teachers, neighbors, school friends, church friends and total strangers.
They said they felt the love of their community when there was a government shutdown a couple of years ago. Random people in the community donated money and food to all the young men and women at the Coast Guard station. As the officer in charge, it was Logan’s good fortune to coordinate a lot of those efforts for his crew.
They have attended schools with little diversity and a school on Staten Island that had signage in five or six languages.
Peyton, who is fairly reserved, had a kindergarten friend who, true to his Italian culture, would greet Peyton with big hugs and maybe even a kiss on the cheek when he arrived at school in the morning. Peyton rolled with it.
While Mikey and Peyton’s backgrounds bore little resemblance, the love and acceptance demonstrated was clearly felt, understood and appreciated.
Both Hailey and Peyton also understand that they share a common bond with all the other children and families with which their dad has served. They still count among their best friends families that have also scattered across the United States as they have also moved due to their service commitments.
While their particular circumstances may be different than most of us will encounter here in North Dakota, we too have an opportunity to be part of someone’s “village.”
My wife and I recently attended the Global Neighbors dinner where relatively new citizens were honored for their success in building a new life in our community.
We have the opportunity to be a friend, to be a blessing, to people who may be struggling with a particular challenge, and a simple act of kindness or compassion may make a world of difference.
We may be the key to their successful integration to their new life, just as others have been for my grandkids.
I will leave the house each day going forward reminding myself to model kindness, acceptance, mercy and compassion because we never know who’s watching or who needs the support of a village.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.