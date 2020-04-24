Gary Adkisson: An example in leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we’ve watched the coronavirus spread across the United States, it has been an interesting study in leadership to see how the president and the governors have handled the pandemic.

The Trump administration was slow to acknowledge that the virus was a real threat to Americans, claiming for weeks that the virus was a hoax driven by Democrats and the media.

We’ll not waste your time and our newsprint by rewriting all the quotes and tweets in this space.

The good news is that the president did eventually change his tone and begin to take the advice of his health experts. He is right when he claims that the death toll might have been much higher if he/they had not acted.

While his leadership could have been much better, it could also have been worse, so we will give him a passing grade.

Of real importance to North Dakotans, though, is the performance of our governor, Doug Burgum.

From the outset, Burgum has performed admirably. While he took decisive action, he did not overreact. As he has rightly noted, North Dakota is not New York, Louisiana or Washington, and the actions that were appropriate in those states were not necessary here.