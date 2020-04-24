Gary Adkisson: An example in leadership

As we’ve watched the coronavirus spread across the United States, it has been an interesting study in leadership to see how the president and the governors have handled the pandemic.
The Trump administration was slow to acknowledge that the virus was a real threat to Americans, claiming for weeks that the virus was a hoax driven by Democrats and the media.
We’ll not waste your time and our newsprint by rewriting all the quotes and tweets in this space.
The good news is that the president did eventually change his tone and begin to take the advice of his health experts. He is right when he claims that the death toll might have been much higher if he/they had not acted.
While his leadership could have been much better, it could also have been worse, so we will give him a passing grade.
Of real importance to North Dakotans, though, is the performance of our governor, Doug Burgum.
From the outset, Burgum has performed admirably. While he took decisive action, he did not overreact. As he has rightly noted, North Dakota is not New York, Louisiana or Washington, and the actions that were appropriate in those states were not necessary here.
We have heard fellow North Dakotans claim that the governor should have taken stronger action, putting the entire state under a shelter-in-place order. Burgum said he did not believe that was necessary, and we agree.
Others, especially in the past week, have begun to protest the modest restrictions we’ve lived with for roughly a little over a month. We believe these protests, and the goals of the protesters, are misguided.
While the partial shutdown of businesses in North Dakota has had a significant negative impact on businesses, ours included, we believe the actions were necessary to hold down the number of cases in our state.
It is in situations like this that we see what leaders are made of, and in the case of Burgum, he is clearly up to the challenge.
Throughout the crises, our first-term governor has shown that he is equally smart, tough, restrained and empathetic.
While the governor has been front and center at the daily press conference, he has involved various other state officials including Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who described his department's role in seeking out scammers; State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte, whose department has worked tirelessly to implement robust testing statewide; and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler, whose task of transitioning our schools from brick-and-mortar operations to an online environment has been monumental.
Their input has been on point and demonstrated a total team effort by state government.
The return to something akin to normal will begin soon. We realize that it may be more like turning a dial than flipping a switch. We need to be patient.
It may well be that after the “reopening” we will again see spikes in new cases and perhaps even in deaths, but we are convinced the governor's head and heart are equally engaged, so we trust his judgment.
We think the governor and his staff have earned the right to complete this work at a pace they believe is both responsive and responsible. Balance is key.
We would be remiss if we didn’t also give the citizens of North Dakota a shout out as well, as the vast majority have followed the guidelines.
We will reach the other side if we continue to show the same commitment and exercise just a little more patience.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
