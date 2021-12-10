Gary Adkisson: A story of mercy

I’m a sucker for stories of mercy, of unmerited favor granted to the undeserving, and recently became aware of such a story out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In 2015, two boys ages 14 and 10 vandalized 20 cars at the Schulte Subaru dealership. Their handiwork was captured on security video, and once it was made public the boys were quickly caught.

A detective told owner Mike Schulte that the boys had not previously been in trouble and that the older boy was remorseful and admitted what he had done.

Schulte spoke to the parents of the boys and upon realizing their inability to pay for the $25,000 in damages, he declined to press charges.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported that Schulte was “heartbroken” when he learned that the older boy walked about 3 miles to and from school each day.

So Schulte decided to help the boy and his mother by finding them a better place to live and bought the teenager a bicycle as well as a bus pass.

Schulte said the boy asked if he could come to the dealership and help out with trash collection and other small chores. Schulte added that he began to see a real change in the boy and called him “a different person” than the boy who committed the vandalism.

Schulte said he hoped the boy would one day look back on the kindness and say, “This is when someone cared about me.”

I have acted foolishly as a kid and as an adult, and I’m thankful I have merciful friends and family.

I wish we heard more stories like this, and I don’t mean just around Christmas. But mercy and compassion seem to be in short supply. If social media is an adequate reflection of society, then revenge is far more common than mercy.

We all want to be the recipients of mercy when we mess up, but when crossed, we want justice.

I am reminded of the unmerciful servant whose story is told in Matthew 18. The story tells us that the king forgave a great debt for a servant but then that servant was owed a small debt by another servant, and rather than forgive the debt he had the other servant put in prison.

He was called back before the king to answer for his lack of mercy to his fellow servant. The king reversed his decision and demanded the servant be jailed until the debt was repaid.

The lesson is simple: Show mercy to others as we have been the recipients of mercy. Forgive as we have been forgiven.

Mercy is a gift -- not a loan or debt to be paid back, but to be paid forward.

As we approach Christmas, I hope you will join me in determining to be more merciful, more gracious and more kind. It’s what we all want, and need.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

