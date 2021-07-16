Gary Adkisson: A sibling love story

I was reminded of something I heard from Simon Sinek in a podcast, and I know it applies to Susan and Stephanie.

Sinek said, “Passion is a feeling you have when you are engaged in something you love.”

If you have ever spoken to Susan or Stephanie, you know that they are passionate about Sleepy Hollow, not because they have poured their lives into seeing it built into the great venue it is today, but because of the transforming power of the arts on the thousands of young people who have been involved over the years.

The sisters make a great team. While Susan is more of the out-front person leading on things such as marketing, fundraising and making nightly introductions, Stephanie happily works in a more behind-the-scenes role designing costumes and sets.

Susan said, “We are now seeing the children of children who performed here years ago, and it is gratifying to see that the tradition and the passion for this place is carried on.”

Yes, it is fitting that the story of Anna and Elsa of Arendelle is being told because it reflects so well the love story of Susan and Stephanie of Sleepy Hollow.

When you take your children or grandchildren to Sleepy Hollow over the next few weeks, be sure to find Susan or Stephanie and let them know how much you appreciate their labor of love.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

