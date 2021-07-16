Gary Adkisson: A sibling love story

It is fitting that the first live show in the post-COVID era at Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park is "Frozen Jr."
We were there recently on a night sponsored by The Bismarck Tribune, and the entire experience was fantastic.
It is wonderful to be able to gather again for such events, but beyond that, we could not have asked for better weather, a wonderful cast and crew, and a crowd that was grateful for the experience.
I am truly amazed that year after year talented young people keep emerging in these shows.
In my short tenure in Bismarck I have seen a number of immensely talented young people at Sleepy Hollow, including Austin Fode, Ben Archuleta, Dylan Beck, Alex Kindem, Laura DeGraw and Callie Stonecipher, to name a few. Many of you may recall Callie was named the MDU Resources/Bismarck Tribune Teen of the Year in 2020.
When we visited with Susan Lundberg, executive director of Sleepy Hollow, last week, she said she loves the fact that this is a story of love between siblings.
As we talked with Susan and sister Stephanie Delmore, president, co-founder and costume designer, about the role Sleepy Hollow plays in the region and the impact the program has had on not only the young performers but their families and the hundreds of volunteers, they both got a little choked up.
I was reminded of something I heard from Simon Sinek in a podcast, and I know it applies to Susan and Stephanie.
Sinek said, “Passion is a feeling you have when you are engaged in something you love.”
If you have ever spoken to Susan or Stephanie, you know that they are passionate about Sleepy Hollow, not because they have poured their lives into seeing it built into the great venue it is today, but because of the transforming power of the arts on the thousands of young people who have been involved over the years.
The sisters make a great team. While Susan is more of the out-front person leading on things such as marketing, fundraising and making nightly introductions, Stephanie happily works in a more behind-the-scenes role designing costumes and sets.
Susan said, “We are now seeing the children of children who performed here years ago, and it is gratifying to see that the tradition and the passion for this place is carried on.”
Yes, it is fitting that the story of Anna and Elsa of Arendelle is being told because it reflects so well the love story of Susan and Stephanie of Sleepy Hollow.
When you take your children or grandchildren to Sleepy Hollow over the next few weeks, be sure to find Susan or Stephanie and let them know how much you appreciate their labor of love.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.