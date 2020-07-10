Gary Adkisson: A lesson in living for others

Gary Adkisson: A lesson in living for others

{{featured_button_text}}

Having recently traveled to North Carolina, a state that has become one of our nation's coronavirus hot spots, I decided to get tested this week at one of the local drive-thru test facilities. Thankfully, the test result was negative.

We wore masks on the flights and in the airports as required, and upon arrival at our destination found that masks are a requirement for entry into any facility in the state of North Carolina.

We witnessed people being refused entry into a Walmart store, and people being asked to reposition their mask if they wore them improperly.

So while we were cautious, it was nice to be tested and confirm that our precautions were effective.

The mask was a little uncomfortable at first, but like most things it was easy to get used to. Like late night TV host Stephen Colbert, I also wonder if the mask is an Altoids conspiracy. I’m joking of course … not about the need for Altoids but the conspiracy part.

Now back in North Dakota where masks are not required, I have worn my mask in a couple of situations in which I was with folks outside my “pod” and I am more comfortable with my mask.

Waiting for an appointment at a local health care facility Thursday morning, wearing my mask, I found this quote from Pope Francis. He said, "The rivers don’t drink their own water; Trees don’t eat their own fruits. The Sun does not shine for itself; and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature … Life is good when you’re happy; but it is much better when others are happy because of you."

I think that pretty much sums up mask wearing and taking other precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It isn’t necessarily about protecting me, it’s about protecting others, especially those among us who may be more vulnerable.

I read this quote and thought about people I know who embody this spirit of living lives focused on the happiness of others.

While I really do admire this quality, I’m afraid I rarely live it out.

So if you see me wearing a mask, don’t think it’s a political statement; it’s just a simple step in trying to better exemplify this idea of living for others.

Gary Adkisson

Gary Adkisson

 MIKE MCCLEARY TRIBUNE

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Facebook: This is one boycott I am all in on
Columnists

Commentary: Facebook: This is one boycott I am all in on

is not a date Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is likely to forget anytime soon. Some of the most iconic and biggest spending brands in American life, including Coca-Cola, The Hershey Company and Ford Motor Company, have joined a call for the suspension of advertising on Facebook this month. From Adidas to Verizon, many of the brands you see every night advertising on TV have signed on, ...

Commentary: Wear your masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall
Columnists

Commentary: Wear your masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall

Wear your damn masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall. It's been approximately 3,839 days of quarantine, and I'm in a pretty good routine. I broke down and bought a proper desk; unlike the table I had been using, it doesn't have a support beam underneath that barks my shin a dozen times a day. I set an alarm every morning. I figured out how to schedule calls and interviews ...

Commentary: DC statehood bill is constitutionally dubious and pragmatically flawed
Columnists

Commentary: DC statehood bill is constitutionally dubious and pragmatically flawed

"DC should be a state. Pass it on." That's the message supporters of D.C. statehood pushed on social media late last week as the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on D.C. statehood. And on June 26, for the first time in our nation's history, the majority-Democrat U.S. House of Representatives passed along party lines (save for a lone defection) a bill that would create the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News