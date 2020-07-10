Gary Adkisson: A lesson in living for others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having recently traveled to North Carolina, a state that has become one of our nation's coronavirus hot spots, I decided to get tested this week at one of the local drive-thru test facilities. Thankfully, the test result was negative.

We wore masks on the flights and in the airports as required, and upon arrival at our destination found that masks are a requirement for entry into any facility in the state of North Carolina.

We witnessed people being refused entry into a Walmart store, and people being asked to reposition their mask if they wore them improperly.

So while we were cautious, it was nice to be tested and confirm that our precautions were effective.

The mask was a little uncomfortable at first, but like most things it was easy to get used to. Like late night TV host Stephen Colbert, I also wonder if the mask is an Altoids conspiracy. I’m joking of course … not about the need for Altoids but the conspiracy part.

Now back in North Dakota where masks are not required, I have worn my mask in a couple of situations in which I was with folks outside my “pod” and I am more comfortable with my mask.