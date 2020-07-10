Gary Adkisson: A lesson in living for others

Having recently traveled to North Carolina, a state that has become one of our nation's coronavirus hot spots, I decided to get tested this week at one of the local drive-thru test facilities. Thankfully, the test result was negative.
We wore masks on the flights and in the airports as required, and upon arrival at our destination found that masks are a requirement for entry into any facility in the state of North Carolina.
We witnessed people being refused entry into a Walmart store, and people being asked to reposition their mask if they wore them improperly.
So while we were cautious, it was nice to be tested and confirm that our precautions were effective.
The mask was a little uncomfortable at first, but like most things it was easy to get used to. Like late night TV host Stephen Colbert, I also wonder if the mask is an Altoids conspiracy. I’m joking of course … not about the need for Altoids but the conspiracy part.
Now back in North Dakota where masks are not required, I have worn my mask in a couple of situations in which I was with folks outside my “pod” and I am more comfortable with my mask.
Waiting for an appointment at a local health care facility Thursday morning, wearing my mask, I found this quote from Pope Francis. He said, "The rivers don’t drink their own water; Trees don’t eat their own fruits. The Sun does not shine for itself; and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature … Life is good when you’re happy; but it is much better when others are happy because of you."
I think that pretty much sums up mask wearing and taking other precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It isn’t necessarily about protecting me, it’s about protecting others, especially those among us who may be more vulnerable.
I read this quote and thought about people I know who embody this spirit of living lives focused on the happiness of others.
While I really do admire this quality, I’m afraid I rarely live it out.
So if you see me wearing a mask, don’t think it’s a political statement; it’s just a simple step in trying to better exemplify this idea of living for others.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
