Gary Adkisson: 2020 Teen of the Week kicks off

Our annual Teen of the Week series kicked off this week with a feature on New Salem-Almont senior, Travis Kunkel.
The feature will run for 32 weeks and at year end we will select one of the 32 deserving high school seniors as our Teen of the Year.
MDU Resources Group is once again the sponsor of this program. We appreciate their support for this important program that highlights young men and women from around the region.
There are exceptional students in both large and small schools who are nurtured and cared for by parents, teachers and administrators.
Be sure to read these inspiring stories each Wednesday.
The series is now being written by Alex Kautzman, herself a Teen of the Week two years ago. The Bismarck High grad is a sophomore at the University of Iowa and is an outstanding writer who interned at the Tribune this past summer.
Growing digital
We announced in early September that we will combine our Saturday and Sunday print editions into one weekend edition that will distribute on Saturday, and that a new Sunday e-edition will be created. This takes place Oct. 10.
We appreciate the overwhelming positive response from readers and advertisers.
Total paid readership continues to climb, up 4.4% year over year, due to growth in digital subscriptions.
The e-edition is now read by approximately 10,000 people per day.
If you have not yet set up your login at The Bismarck Tribune website, please take the time to do so.
You may follow this link to watch a short video on how to set up your account. bit.ly/tribsignup
Parade of Homes
The Bismarck-Mandan Fall Parade of Homes is this weekend.
It is a special weekend for my wife and me as it marks three years since we first visited Bismarck to interview at the Tribune.
Like this weekend, the weather was cool and crisp and we took the time to visit a few of the featured homes to help us get a better feel for the town.
We also tried the Not Just a Nutter Burger at JL Beers just in case we never made it back to Bismarck.
Mask up and enjoy the 2020 Parade of Homes this weekend.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
