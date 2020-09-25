Gary Adkisson: 2020 Teen of the Week kicks off

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our annual Teen of the Week series kicked off this week with a feature on New Salem-Almont senior, Travis Kunkel.

The feature will run for 32 weeks and at year end we will select one of the 32 deserving high school seniors as our Teen of the Year.

MDU Resources Group is once again the sponsor of this program. We appreciate their support for this important program that highlights young men and women from around the region.

There are exceptional students in both large and small schools who are nurtured and cared for by parents, teachers and administrators.

Be sure to read these inspiring stories each Wednesday.

The series is now being written by Alex Kautzman, herself a Teen of the Week two years ago. The Bismarck High grad is a sophomore at the University of Iowa and is an outstanding writer who interned at the Tribune this past summer.

Growing digital

We announced in early September that we will combine our Saturday and Sunday print editions into one weekend edition that will distribute on Saturday, and that a new Sunday e-edition will be created. This takes place Oct. 10.