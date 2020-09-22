Gail Collins: Ruth Bader Ginsburg knew what to do with her time

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Now I happen to be the oldest,” Ruth Bader Ginsburg told me in 2015, when she was still 81 and I was asking her about retirement for a piece in this newspaper. “But John Paul Stevens didn’t step down until he was 90.”

She was good at extending the deadline. For a long time, she would point out that Justice Louis Brandeis didn’t retire until 82. Then, when she approached that mark, she found a new goal post.

Now that she’s gone, the world is talking about her achievements as the defining liberal light in the Supreme Court in the Trump administration. But naturally the age thing comes up as well.

Lots of liberals urged her to retire during the administration of Barack Obama, so the president could nominate a successor who reflected her principles. You saw lots of opinion pieces with headlines like “Justice Ginsburg, Resign Already!”

Her argument was that it never would have worked. “And who do you think Obama could have nominated and got confirmed that you’d rather see on the court?” she asked.