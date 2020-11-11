Ed Lotterman: COVID-19 response ignores economics

A century ago, during the Spanish Flu of 1918, governments in our country imposed stay-at-home orders and mask mandates, and closed churches, schools, bars and other venues. There were court challenges, especially to masks, but these never succeeded.

The governor’s failure to understand the economic principle that refutes his “not a function of government” line may be rooted in failing to understand a key fact. He sees masking like wearing a bike helmet or life jacket, something to protect the wearer and not affecting others. Government should not be a “nanny state,” telling you to put on your mittens.

But doctors have been telling us for months that masks’ importance lies in limiting the spread from asymptomatic carriers to others. To economists, such transmission of the virus is an “external cost” of not masking. When external costs exist, a free market without government makes society worse off.

Yes, it’s personal responsibility whether you drive 60 mph or 70 mph on Interstate 94. It is not for you to decide whether to stop at stoplights or to drive with a 0.20% blood alcohol concentration. You can do tai chi in the park but cannot zero in your rifle scope by the slides and swings.