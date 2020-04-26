David Brooks: Who is driving inequality? You are

People spoke about intense levels of social distrust; the locals had been betrayed again and again by outsiders and now are very skeptical of people promising to make improvements. They talked about trauma. “There are Compton riots on the inside now,” one resident told me.

I chose to go to Compton and Watts for a specific reason, which offers a way forward. Harvard economist Raj Chetty recently led a study that showed that though these two neighborhoods are demographically similar and only 2.3 miles apart, 44% of the black men who grew up in Watts were incarcerated on April 1, 2010, compared with only 6.2% of the black men who grew up in families with similar incomes in Central Compton. Similarly, social mobility was much lower in Watts than in Compton.

Why are some neighborhoods, including some in Compton, able to give their kids better chances in life despite so many disadvantages? Chetty points to several factors: better schools, more fathers present in the neighborhoods and more cohesive community organizations.