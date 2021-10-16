David Brooks: What America means to me in 2021

Being a creative minority is a proud role for any group. It means turning scorn into a seedbed of culture, innovation and culture. In his book “The Omni-Americans,” Albert Murray writes that the Black musicians who swing the blues are not “obscuring or denying the existence of the ugly dimensions of human nature, circumstances and conduct,” but are, instead, by expressing an inescapable awareness of them, achieving “an affirmative and hence exemplary and heroic response.”

Much of the drive and dynamism of American life comes from humiliated people saying, “We’ll show them who we are.”

The gay and lesbian response to humiliation has been one of the great acts of recent American history: having the courage to show themselves in their full humanity; committing to military service, marriage and other great institutions of American life; marching with pride. Heck, the word “pride” itself is now permanently associated with LGBTQ life.