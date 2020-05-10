David Brooks: We need national service. Now.

John Bridgeland, who ran George W. Bush’s Domestic Policy Council, and Alan Khazei, who co-founded the nonprofit City Year, suggest that the Coons bill be supplemented with a provision to create 250,000 “service year fellowships.”

Young people would get the fellowships directly and could serve in any nonprofit certified by their state commission. The fellows would have much more flexibility to choose local, community and faith-based organizations, without the administrative burden that AmeriCorps entails.

Service year fellowships, which were recently endorsed by a congressionally chartered commission, would give Republicans a piece of the bill to champion, so they’re not just signing up for a Clinton initiative. It’s the best way to quickly expand the volunteer force so that it’s equal to the needs of this moment.

There’s no reason this shouldn’t happen. Eighty-eight percent of Democrats and 74% of Republicans support voluntary national service. According to a Columbia University study, every dollar invested in national service produces about $4 in benefits. The number of young people who want to take part in national service always vastly exceeds the number of slots.