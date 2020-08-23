David Brooks: The Democrats who rose to the moment

And then there have been the “regular people.” The virtual convention is a great equalizer. The people who are usually just members of a cheering throng are being given more of a chance to tell us about their lives — a withering illness, the terrors of a drunken husband slashing them in the night, even just the awesomeness of fried calamari.

When you let actual people speak, what you get is not angry populism — that TV studio concoction — but hope in the struggle of everyday life.

And this is where I put the Bidens. One way to see Joe Biden is as the Hubert Humphrey of our day, a party fixture and a conventional pol. But that’s not quite right. The better way to see Biden is as a regular person who entered into politics but never quite got the game, who is goofy, heartfelt, unpolished, undisciplined, incapable of being manipulative — the way a lot of regular people actually are. Jill Biden in a classroom. Joe Biden on the train.

Some think Biden isn’t smart enough to handle the complexities of the presidency or is too old and has lost a step. But this convention, the presidency and life in general reveal depths or lack of depths.