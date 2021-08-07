David Brooks: The Biden approach is working

“You can tell the difference between an adversarial negotiation and a collaborative one,” Mitt Romney told The Washington Post. “In this case, when one side had a problem, the other side tried to solve the problem, rather than to walk away from the table.” When the Senate advanced the roughly $1 trillion measure by a vote of 67-32, that was a sign that experienced politicians can, as Biden suggested, make the system work.

The Biden administration has moved to separate government from the culture wars. It has shifted power away from the Green New Deal and Freedom Caucus show horses and lodged it with the congressional workhorses — people such as Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Mark Warner, who are in no danger of becoming social media stars.

The moderates are suddenly in strong shape. The progressives say they won’t support this Biden infrastructure bill unless it is passed simultaneously with a larger spending bill. But if the Democrats can’t agree on that larger bill, will progressives really sink their president’s infrastructure initiative? In the negotiations over the larger bill, the moderates have most of the power because they are the ones whose seats are at risk.