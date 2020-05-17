David Brooks: Ordinary people leading the leaders

Americans in red and blue states are staying home at nearly exactly the same rates. There is little correlation between whether a state is red or blue and how it is doing in fighting the disease.

Tim Dixon tells me that in his “More in Common” surveys, the share of Americans who feel they live in a divided society has fallen from 87% to 48%. Eighty-two percent now say we have more that unites us than divides us.

Third, people online have very certain and dogmatic opinions about what we should do now. Rush Limbaugh and others on the right think the lockdown is a Democratic plot to get President Donald Trump. When the governors of Georgia and Florida opened up a bit, many commentators on the left treated them as if they were serial killers — as if what they were doing was an obvious atrocity. In truth, the people of Georgia and Florida are not worse off than before, and there’s evidence they’re actually better off, at least so far.

In real life, people are less dogmatic and more uncertain — just trying to feel their way toward a way forward. They’re seeking the right balance between safety and normalcy.