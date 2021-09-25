David Brooks: Moderates and progressives, get together!

The moderates are right to point out that a newly expanded welfare state should flow along the grain of American values and not against it.

We should not be doling out huge benefits to people without asking anything from them in return, like work and education requirements. A recent YouGov/American Compass poll found that only 28% of voters said they supported a permanent child tax credit that went to people regardless of whether they work. The history of welfare reform over the past few decades shows that there are better outcomes for kids when governments help parents join the labor force.

We should not be centralizing power in Washington, pouring more money into federal programs that badly need reform or rigging personal choices to fit the preferences of the professional class. There is a lot of evidence to suggest that high-quality pre-K education for kids 3 to 5 years old can produce long-term gains. But Head Start has been ailing for decades and needs to be transformed, not reinforced. Even we champions of early childhood education have to admit that there’s some evidence that when done badly it can have negative or no effects. Government should give parents more resources to make decisions based on what’s best for their own children.