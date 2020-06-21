David Brooks: How moderates failed black America

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We Americans believe in education. We tend to assume that if you help a young person get a good education and the right skills, then she’ll be able to make her way in American society. Opportunity will be bountiful. Social harmony will reign.

This formula has not worked for many African Americans.

Over generations, great gains have been made in improving black students’ education. In 1968, just 54% of young black adults had a high school diploma. Today, 92% do. In 1968, about 9% of young African American adults had completed college. Today, roughly 23% have.

And yet these gains have not led to the kind of progress that those of us who preach the gospel of the American dream would have predicted and that all young people are entitled to.

The median income for a white head of household with a college degree is $106,600. The median income for a comparable black college graduate is only $82,300. As my colleagues on the editorial page noted in 2017, black college graduates earned about 21% less per hour than white college graduates. Overall, black families earn $57.30 for every $100 white families earn. These pay gaps have been widening since 1979, not shrinking.