David Brooks: How Democrats won the war of ideas

The 2020 shift to the left follows years of steady leftward drift. In 2015, a majority of Americans believed that “government is doing too many things better left to business and individuals.” Now only 39% of Americans believe that, while 59% think, “Government should do more to solve problems,” according to Pew Research Center.

Two-thirds of Americans think government should do more to fight the effects of climate change. At least 60% of Americans support raising the minimum wage and providing tax credits to low-income workers. Eighty-two percent of voters and 70% of Republicans would like to consider legislation to expand paid family and medical leave.

It’s commonly said that in the age of polarization the Democrats are moving left and the Republicans are moving right, but that’s not true. As Charles Blahous and Robert Graboyes of the Mercatus Center show, both parties are moving left; it’s just that Democrats are moving left at 350 mph while Republicans are moving left at 50 mph.