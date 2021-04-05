David Brooks: How COVID can change your personality

Those who’ve lost a loved one or nearly died themselves have their own hard stories to tell. Adolescents and young adults have generally had a hellish time, at least in my circles, forced into solitude at the very moment when their identities are most vividly forming.

I’ve been exceptionally lucky — in family and in health — and can speak only about the effects of isolation, rather than the disease itself. I’d say the most underappreciated effect has been the accumulation of absences — the joys we missed rather than the blows we received. My favorite sound is people laughing around a table at a bar late at night. That has been absent for a year, and I would hate to see a chart that tracked how many times Americans laughed each day, 2019 vs. 2020.

There are all the concerts we didn’t go to, the plays and dinner parties we didn’t enjoy. Few of us got to experience the delight of finding ourselves in a social set we knew nothing about. This is a loss of emotional nutrition. It manifests socially as loneliness. Thirty-six percent of Americans, including 61% of young adults, report “serious loneliness,” according to a survey by the Making Caring Common Project at Harvard.