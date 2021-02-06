David Brooks: Biden is right to go big

Economist Michael Strain of the American Enterprise Institute estimates there will be a $420 billion output gap in 2021 because of the pandemic. We don’t need to spend $1.9 trillion to fill it. We don’t need to send money to people who never lost their jobs so they can put it in their savings accounts.

But I am impressed by the scale of the social crisis all around us — the regions of America left behind; the lagging wages; people, particularly women during the pandemic, dropping out of the labor force; children in poverty; the hard lives of the working poor; the rising rage and populism that flow from these ills.

The Biden team is absolutely right to go big if we can use COVID as a pretext to alleviate some of that.

As my colleague Neil Irwin from the Upshot has noted, if the Biden bill passes, it, along with the $900 billion passed in December, will create the biggest surge in spending in modern American history. We’re basically conducting a giant and unprecedented experiment. We’re borrowing huge amounts of money and pouring it into an economy that grew at an annualized rate of 4% in the fourth quarter last year.

If this experiment fails, we will see a rise in inflation, we will have put ourselves under a crushing debt burden, we’ll have sparked another bust in the boom-and-bust cycle.