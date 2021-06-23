David Adler: 'To regulate in the last resort'

The theme of “self-preservation” was invoked again and again by the framers of the Constitution, and by those who approved it in the various state ratifying conventions. The concept of an “exclusive” state authority to regulate congressional elections, Hamilton explained, “would leave the existence of the Union entirely at their mercy.” State legislatures, he observed, could “annihilate” it by neglecting to provide for elections.

James Madison, father of the Constitution, shared Hamilton’s deepest concerns. He told the Constitutional Convention that he feared “uncontrolled” state authority to regulate elections. He warned that it was “impossible to foresee all the abuses that might be made of the discretionary power.” State legislatures might make arbitrary, manipulative decisions based on purely partisan interests.

James Wilson, second in importance to Madison as an architect of the Constitution, was in full agreement and echoed Hamilton’s fear that “some states might make no regulations” on elections, threatening the very existence of Congress and the dissolution of the Union.