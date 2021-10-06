David Adler: The right to privacy and the road to Roe v. Wade

That phrase, which reduces a right to privacy to its most fundamental basis, was developed by Justice Louis Brandeis. On the right of personal autonomy, Brandeis wrote in 1928, in Olmstead v. United States, in words quoted many times over: “The makers of our Constitution conferred, as against the Government, the right to be let alone — the most comprehensive right and the most valued by civilized men. To protect that right, every unjustifiable intrusion by the Government upon the privacy of the individual, whatever the means employed, must be deemed a violation of the Constitution.”

Precisely how we are to define “unjustifiable” intrusions will be discussed and debated as long as America remains a constitutional democracy, but the lack of certainty does not preclude some guidelines. Consider, for your own deliberation, a list created in a Dec. 30, 1971, letter from Justice William Brennan to Justice William O. Douglas. Justice Brennan suggested that the right to privacy is a species of “liberty” that protects three groups of fundamental freedoms encompassed by “liberty.” In this list, he considered “freedom of choice” pertaining to “basic decisions of life,” including marriage, divorce, procreation, contraception and raising children.